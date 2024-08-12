The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine is climbing the ranks on the Box Office lists, poised to enter the top 10 action movies of all time in the US.

The movie's financial success is evident with a recent surge in daily earnings, inching closer to overtaking The Dark Knight's spot.

While unlikely to surpass Avengers: Endgame domestically, Deadpool & Wolverine continues to contribute to the franchise's Box Office dominance.

Ever since its July 26 theatrical debut, Deadpool & Wolverine has been smashing all sorts of records at the 2024 Box Office. Because of its sustained financial success, the movie has found itself on numerous impressive top 10 lists, from being seventh in the list of all-time US superhero movies or first in the list of all-time US R movies. Now, the Ryan Reynolds-led threequel is about to enter another major top 10 list: The Top 10 action movies of all time at the domestic Box Office. Currently sat in eleventh on $494 million domestically, it won't be long given current trends before the film takes the place of the current tenth position held by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

The Dark Knight is just $40 million ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine, something the meta-friendly action comedy will overtake in little to no time. Despite dropping below $10 million in the daily charts as of August 7, Deadpool & Wolverine has had a small resurgence in recent days, even grabbing an impressive $21 million on August 10 thanks to weekend theater-goers. Alas, should this trend continue, it will be less than a week before Deadpool & Wolverine officially enters the aforementioned top 10, with this list currently topped by the almost all-conquering Avengers: Endgame.

Deadpool & Wolverine is very unlikely to outperform its MCU mate domestically, but that won't stop both of them from continuing to increase the franchise's domination at the 21st century Box Office. In total, the MCU has now accumulated over $30 billion in worldwide revenue, smashing previous records in light of the franchise's announcement of new major upcoming projects such as Doomsday and Secret Wars.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Hunts the 2024 Top Spot

Now officially surpassing the $1 billion mark worldwide, Deadpool & Wolverine has grabbed 2024 by the scruff of its neck and dragged it into success. However, it isn't the first major sequel to do so, with Inside Out 2 already proving unstoppable. Alas, the Pixar sequel sits on over $1.5 billion worldwide, with Deadpool & Wolverine the only competitor it will likely have this summer. Whether or not the movie can chase down its Box Office rival is unknown, and perhaps unlikely, although that won't stop Reynolds and co from trying to push the film into new financial territory. For more updates on the big Box Office figures for 2024, stay tuned to Collider.

Deadpool & Wolverine is about to enter the Top 10 action movies of all time at the US Box Office. You can still grab tickets to watch it in theaters right now.

