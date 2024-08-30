There aren't many lists left for the all-conquering Deadpool & Wolverine to place in. However, one such list that is currently just out of reach is the Top 10 Sequels of All Time at the US Box Office. Currently, the Ryan Reynolds-led threequel is in eleventh place on $582 million domestically, roughly $26 million behind Incredibles 2 on $608 million. The gap is one that Deadpool & Wolverine will hope to bridge, although there is a chance that the slowing down of ticket sales could impact this. Nevertheless, the film has still made its way onto many other milestone domestic lists, such as being sixth in the all-time superhero movies list, second out of the 2024 successes, and first in the top 10 list of R-rated movies.

In the most recent daily report from Wednesday, August 28, Deadpool & Wolverine pulled in $1.6 million from a total of 3,840 theaters nationwide, making for a theater average of $423. Still a huge success, even managing to reclaim the top spot in the daily rankings from the likes of It Ends with Us and Alien: Romulus, this is the lowest domestic daily earning the film has received since its July 26 debut. The peak came on the opening day with a haul of $96 million, which feels a world away from the slowly declining figures of today. Alas, now over a month into its run, and with thoughts turning to a potential PVOD release date, this negative trajectory is expected and takes nothing away from the film's simply staggering global total of over $1.2 billion.

Disney Dominate Almost All the Top 10 Sequels List

It might not come as a surprise to learn that the list of most successful sequels of all time domestically is dominated by Disney-owned properties. The MCU takes three spots on the list thanks to Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Pixar holding two spots with Incredibles 2 and Inside Out 2. The Star Wars franchise makes up ninth place, with The Last Jedi, and first place thanks to The Force Awakens' eye-watering $936 million haul, with the rest of the list comprised of Jurassic World and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Just one spot on the list is owned by a non-Disney property, a glowing microcosmic example of the wider cinema industry, with Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick currently in fourth place on $718 million. The likelihood is that Maverick will hold its spot on the list for many years to come, but, given Disney's continued dominance and favoring of sequels, an entirely Disney list cannot be ruled out for the future.

Deadpool & Wolverine sits just outside the Top 10 Sequels of All Time at the US Box Office. You can still catch the movie in theaters right now.

