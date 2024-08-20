The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine is on track to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing sequels of all time at the domestic box office.

The film's current trend suggests it may overtake 2018's Incredibles 2 and 2015's Inside Out 2 to become the biggest earner of 2024.

Ryan Reynolds' next project, Animal Friends, promises to bring action, comedy, and adventure with a star-studded cast.

Deadpool & Wolverine's run at the box office has been nothing less than exceptional, with the Ryan Reynolds-led threequel earning countless accolades. From being the highest-grossing R-rated release of all time to entering the top 10 highest-grossing superhero movies of all time, it seems there aren't many milestones left to fall for the movie. Alas, Deadpool & Wolverine is about to enter another major list - the Top 10 Sequels of All Time at the domestic box office. As of today, the film sits in eleventh place on $546 million, with tenth place currently going to 2018's Incredibles 2 on $608 million, another Disney project. However, based on Deadpool & Wolverine's current trend at the daily Box Office, which most recently saw a weekend in which the film took home an average of $10 million per day, it should only be about a week before it overtakes its competitor.

Another 2024 movie to be on said list is Inside Out 2, the sequel to the huge 2015 Pixar flick that hit audiences right in the heart. Inside Out 2 sits in eighth place on $642 million, with the less than $100 million difference between the two meaning that Deadpool & Wolverine could likely overtake it and earn the title of 2024's biggest domestic earner. However, with box office numbers likely to now slow as Deadpool & Wolverine closes in on a month in theaters, and with attention turning to a VOD and streaming release for the threequel, the movie's attempts to climb higher in the rankings will only get tougher.

Ryan Reynolds' Next Project is Another R-Rated Comedy

Image via Marvel

If you haven't quite had your fill of Reynolds' sarcastic and often shocking style of comedy, fear not, as another star-studded production is on its way. Promising to blend live-action with animation, Animal Friends sees Reynolds team up with the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Jason Momoa, Dan Levy, Lil Rel Howery, Addison Rae, and Ellie Bamber. Written by Kevin Burrow and Matt Milder and directed by Emmy-award winner Peter Atencio, the movie promises to bring action, comedy, and adventure in abundance with a plot that will see two animals become the most unlikely of friends.

Reynolds' signature self-aware style has become a staple of modern comedy, so much so it has infiltrated 21st century cinema's biggest franchise in the MCU. No matter what he turns his hand to, even ownership of a Welsh football team, Reynolds always delivers big bucks for executives and smiles on the faces of audiences. It is no shock then that Deadpool and Wolverine continues to dominate at the Box Office.

Deadpool a&d Wolverine has officially entered the Top 10 Sequels of All Time at the domestic box office. You can still catch the movie in theaters right now.

Get Tickets