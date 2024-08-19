The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine is now the 6th highest-grossing superhero movie globally at $1.14 billion.

The film has broken records and received positive reviews with an audience score of 95%.

Directed by Shawn Levy, it marks the characters' MCU debut and is boosting post-pandemic box office success.

Disney’s release of 20th Century Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine had another fantastic weekend at the global box office, after recently overtaking Joker to become the top-grossing R-rated film in history. With weeks to potentially go before it taps out, the superhero blockbuster notched more wins in these past few days, having still not completed an entire month of release. Deadpool & Wolverine is now among the top 10 highest-grossing superhero movies in global box office history; unsurprisingly, each of them is a Marvel Cinematic Universe hit.

With $545 million domestically and another $596 million from overseas markets, Deadpool & Wolverine’s cumulative global box office haul now stands at a stunning $1.14 billion. This weekend, the movie overtook The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08 billion), Captain Marvel ($1.12 billion), Aquaman ($1.131 billion) and Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.132 billion) on the all-time list of the top-grossing superhero movies. It no longer has any non-Marvel movies left to overtake.

Highest-Grossing Superhero Movies Global Box Office Avengers: Endgame $2.7 billion Avengers: Infinity War $2 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home $1.9 billion The Avengers $1.5 billion Avengers: Age of Ultron $1.4 billion Black Panther $1.3 billion Iron Man 3 $1.2 billion Captain America: Civil War $1.15 billion Deadpool & Wolverine $1.14 billion (and counting) Spider-Man: Far From Home $1.13 billion

Deadpool & Wolverine now trails only Captain America: Civil War ($1.15 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion), Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion). It’s also the sixth-biggest superhero movie domestically, having recently overtaken The Dark Knight’s $534 million lifetime haul. On the all-time domestic list, the movie only trails The Avengers ($623 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814 million), and Avengers: Endgame ($858 million).

Marvel Jesus? More Like Genre Jesus

Close

Deadpool & Wolverine has broken numerous records in its three-week theatrical run, and will likely pass a few more milestones in the coming weeks. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, the movie marks both characters’ debut in the MCU. The world’s top-grossing film franchise had been struggling in the post-pandemic era with audience apathy and dwindling quality control, leading to some of its first box office bombs.

But Deadpool & Wolverine opened to positive reviews — it holds a 78% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — and excellent fan response. The movie’s audience score on RT stands at 95%. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Deadpool & Wolverine recovered more than double that figure in its opening weekend alone. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.