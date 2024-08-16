The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine is on track to enter the Top 20 Movies of All Time at the US Box Office, just behind Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

The movie is closing in on Rogue One's spot, with potential to rise to 17th place in a week with strong daily earnings.

Despite being a major success, Deadpool & Wolverine may lose momentum as attention shifts to a potential VOD release.

Ever since its July 26 debut, Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine has left nobody surprised with its incredible Box Office domination. Now, after three weeks in theaters, the movie is poised to enter a particularly prestigious list. Currently, Deadpool & Wolverine sits one place outside the Top 20 Movies of All Time at the domestic Box Office. In twentieth place, currently, is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on $515 million, with Deadpool & Wolverine just $3 million behind. Based on the trend in daily takings for the Ryan Reynolds-led threequel, with a most recent haul of over $5 million, the gap will be closed within the next 24 hours as the MCU movie hits yet another milestone.

Next in line for Deadpool & Wolverine to overtake, following its pending passing of Rise of Skywalker, is another in the Star Wars franchise - Rogue One. The gap between the two is once again small at just over $20 million, a target Deadpool & Wolverine should have no trouble achieving. In fact, should Levy's action comedy continue its run of hitting over $5 million per day, in just a week the film will rise all the way to 17th in the list and past the 2019 live-action Lion King. However, it's likely that Deadpool & Wolverine will now start to lose momentum as attention turns to the film's potential VOD release.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Isn't the Only 2024 Release in the Top 20

Although Deadpool & Wolverine has been an unquestionable force of nature at the 2024 Box Office, already topping the $1 billion mark, there is another movie that has outperformed it and even climbed to as high as eleventh in the aforementioned list. That movie is Inside Out 2, the Pixar sequel helmed by Kelsey Mann that was the catalyst for this summer's Box Office success. Domestically, Inside Out 2 has totaled $638 million, with a $956 million international haul taking the film to almost $1.6 billion. This has made it the greatest success at the 2024 Box Office by quite some way, as well as earning it the title of the best-selling animated movie of all time.

Can Deadpool & Wolverine catch its biggest 2024 rival? That remains to be seen, but it is surely unlikely given the dropping rate of ticket sales. Nevertheless, the film has still more than earned back its $200 million budget, with superb marketing and a penchant for pop culture references rendering the film almost unmissable.

Deadpool & Wolverine is about to enter the Top 20 Movies of All Time at the US Box Office. You can grab tickets to the movie in theaters right now.

