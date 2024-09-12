Now roughly two-and-a-half months into its theatrical cycle, Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine has been a ruthless collector of records at the global box office. Whether it's as the highest-grossing domestic R-rated movie of all time or the best-selling movie in the franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine has been a tour de force at the 2024 box office and isn't ready to settle just yet with more impressive milestones ready to be achieved. Officially, the threequel is now part of another remarkable list, namely the top 50 movies of all time at the international box office. So far, the film has accumulated $671 million in the rest of the world and now places 49th on the list.

Making way for Deadpool & Wolverine's arrival in the prestigious ranking is the 2016 animated movie Zootopia, which now sadly places outside the top 50 with a total international haul of $661 million. In between the pair is the 2018 Freddie Mercury and Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody at $662 million. Deadpool & Wolverine's international success has been largely thanks to the UK, with $73 million accumulated in British ticket sales alone in 4,760 theaters. Other countries to have indulged in Ryan Reynolds' sarcastic antihero include China with almost $60 million, Mexico with $43 million, Australia with $42 million, and Germany with $37 million.

Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 fared better overseas than domestically, with considerably more than half of their box office totals coming from international ticket sales. Although Deadpool & Wolverine can say the same, that gap is much smaller, with just over $50 million separating domestic and international figures. Nonetheless, both of these figures are larger than those of their two predecessors, with Deadpool & Wolverine by far the most widely successful installment in this hugely popular franchise.

Another 2024 Movie Made the Top 10 of the Very Same List

Image via Pixar

Despite the huge praise that must go the way of Deadpool & Wolverine for cracking the aforementioned prestigious top 50 list, another 2024 flick has risen all the way to the top 10 of the very same ranking. That movie is Inside Out 2, which currently sits in tenth place at $1.018 billion. Inside Out 2 has been Deadpool & Wolverine's biggest competitor at the 2024 box office, with the Pixar sequel standing between Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and co and an unstoppable year of financial dominance - although Disney certainly won't mind whichever earns the most. Inside Out 2's over $1.6 billion worldwide total was once in the sights of Deadpool & Wolverine, but ultimately proved just too big a benchmark to match.

Deadpool & Wolverine is officially in the top 50 movies of all time at the international box office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

