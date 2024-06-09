The Big Picture Speculation over the appearance of Lady Deadpool and Dazzler in the new Deadpool & Wolverine teaser is setting social media on fire.

Fans are excited about the possibility of Blake Lively playing Lady Deadpool, with Taylor Swift potentially joining as Dazzler.

The buzz around the film is only increasing with fan theories and excitement building up for the release on July 26.

A new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine has dropped and, while it contains mostly previously seen footage, a pair of legs — you read that right — is setting social media ablaze. Fans are speculating that the appearance of a pair of legs signals the arrival of Lady Deadpool, a character from an alternate universe. The brief shot appears around the 30-second mark. "I’m about to lose everything that I’ve ever cared about,” Ryan Reynolds/Deadpool says in a voiceover. A pair of legs, clad in a red and black Deadpool suit, is then seen walking, though the rest of the body is not shown.

Some speculate that if this is Lady Deadpool, the character could be played by Blake Lively, who is married to Reynolds. Lively's best friend, wildly successful musician Taylor Swift, has also been linked constantly with the film for the role of Dazzler, and logic would dictate that their pair would probably get a kick out of appearing together. The summer's buzziest film of the year just went up another notch.

Who Are Lady Deadpool & Dazzler?

Lady Deadpool, whose real name is Wanda Wilson, is a female counterpart to Deadpool (Wade Wilson) from an alternate universe (Earth-3010). She shares many characteristics with Deadpool, including a similar costume, a healing factor, and a penchant for breaking the fourth wall. Wanda Wilson has a similar irreverent and unpredictable personality, making her a fan-favorite for her humor and combat skills. Lady Deadpool first appeared in Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7 in 2010 and has since been featured in various Marvel storylines, often in connection with Deadpool and other alternate versions of him.

Dazzler, whose real name is Alison Blaire, is a mutant with the ability to convert sound into light, which she can then manipulate for various effects, such as creating dazzling light shows, blinding flashes, and even powerful energy blasts. Why would someone think Taylor Swift might be a good fit for this? Well, she is also known for her career as a singer and performer, which she uses as a cover for her superhero activities. Dazzler first appeared in The Uncanny X-Men #130 in 1980. Over the years, she has been a member of the X-Men and has had numerous solo adventures. Her character blends the worlds of music and superheroics, making her unique in the Marvel Universe.

With so much speculation over the appearances of the two characters, fan theories are either about to be proven entirely correct or, alternatively, the marketing team behind the movie is well aware of the fervor and are fully going along with it. Either way, it creates more buzz, and that's never a bad thing.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens on July 26. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Deadpool & Wolverine and all things Marvel. You can watch the new teaser above.