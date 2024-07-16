The Big Picture Promotional efforts for "Deadpool & Wolverine" reach final stage with new trailer showcasing new characters and jokes.

Marvel to host a panel at San Diego Comic Con featuring stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy.

Fans eagerly await the film's release on July 26, with the trailer teasing humor and new characters in the superhero film.

Now only 10 days away from Marvel Studios' only movie of 2024, promotion has officially entered its final stage. The official Marvel X account unveiled a new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine which is composed of almost entirely new footage, and also reveals new looks at two characters confirmed to appear in the film. A previous trailer teased the first look at Lady Deadpool, but the new trailer continues this trend by starting with the same shot and then moving even further up, stopping just short of the anti-heroine's face. The trailer also shows brief looks — comparable to the aforementioned first Lady Deadpool trailer — at Cowboy Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine, showing a pair of cowboy boots and an old-fashioned western holster on the side of the Merc with a Mouth's unmistakable red suit.

The new trailer also features Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson making several jokes at Wolverine's expense, not least of which is him proclaiming that "Disney brought him back, and they're gonna make him do this until he's 90." There's also plenty of new dialogue from Yukio and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (or Longest Name Ever, whichever you prefer) where both them and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) tease him about his hair piece. While mostly compiled of new footage, the trailer is a mash up of different jokes and puns showing that no one in this movie is safe from being teased. This particular trailer doesn't spoil any major cameos for the film, but those looking to go in completely blind would still do good to avoid it if they want to experience everything fresh for the first time with a big bucket of popcorn.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is Getting Its Own San Diego Comic Con Panel

After being absent from San Diego Comic Con last year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Marvel is returning to Hall H like they never have before. In addition to hosting a normal panel revealing information about new and confirmed projects, Marvel will also host a Deadpool & Wolverine specific panel on Thursday to celebrate the film premiering worldwide. Both stars Reynolds and Jackman will be in attendance, with director Shawn Levy and Marvel CEO Kevin Feige also taking the stage to promote the film. MCU fans have been waiting all year for another Marvel movie in theaters, and that wait is now almost officially over.

Deadpool & Wolverine slices into theaters on July 26. Check out the new teaser above and look below to find showtimes near you.

FIND TICKETS