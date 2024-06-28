The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine trailer reveals an anticipated match-up between Wolverine and Sabretooth.

Sabretooth and other Marvel characters like Lady Deadpool, DogPool, and Elektra appear in the film.

The movie premieres this July.

Only a month remains until Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way to theaters and the film's newest trailer did more than showcase the MCU's upcoming anti-heroes. This brand-new teaser revealed another highly anticipated match-up in the X-Men franchise, that even Deadpool is excited to witness. Let's not forget that Wolverine will also be going head-to-head with Deadpool in this film, so it will be interesting to see how many foes and adversaries there will be who are after this adamantium mutant.

In this latest preview, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) continues to plea to Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help him in his mission to so save "everything that he's ever cared about" and that he's the answer to his prayers. While Wolverine doubts his heorism, especially due to what happened in his multiverse, Deadpool still sees a hero in him. After another 4th wall breaks about explosions and the Schrödinger's cat's scenario of either of them would live or die, it ends with Wolverine facing Sabretooth. But before the battle begins, Deadpool calls for a timeout as he acknowledges how this duel is something "people waited decades for."

Sabretooth first appeared in the 2000 X-Men movie, played by Tyler Mane. Back then, Wolverine faced this mutant in combat, but the battle ended with Cyclops finishing Sabretooth off, knocking him off the Statue of Liberty. Hopefully, Deadpool & Wolverine will give fans the battle that fans want to see, especially since these two tend to constantly butt heads with each other in the comics due to different ideals.

Other Marvel Characters Appearing in 'Deadpool & Wolverine?'

Deadpool & Wolverine has teased numerous characters during the lead-up to its theatrical release. While it has been confirmed that Taylor Swift's Dazzler will not make an appearance, the film teased the appearance of Lady Deadpool, as well as DogPool. Alongside the Deadpool variants, Casandra Nova (played by Emma Corrin) will also be featured, said to be the film's upcoming villain. Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other X-Men alumni have been asked throughout the past few months about their possible return to the X-Men franchise as Disney has been sprinkling a few characters in various Marvel projects. While Brian Cox isn't interested in returning to the superhero franchise, Famke Janssen gave a vague response about a potential cameo as Jean Grey.

Deadpool & Wolverine will enter cinemas on July 26, 2024. You can watch the trailer down below.

