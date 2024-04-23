The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine trailer proves the MCU isn't holding back, with record-breaking curse words & bold jokes.

Ryan Reynolds takes direct shots at Kevin Feige in the boundary-pushing trailer.

The film promises to smash all records, with more f-bombs than the entire MCU combined in just two minutes.

If you weren't already in the know, the latest trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine has made a clear statement. Entering the MCU hasn't softened Deadpool one bit; in fact, he's turned up the dial. This trailer is packed with bleep-worthy language, over-the-top violence, and even wraps up with a bold cocaine joke that might just make your granny blush. Unless she's like Blind Al and into a spot of "Forrest Bump" as well.

It's pretty clear this isn't just a new chapter for the MCU; it's a complete rewrite. Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, takes direct shots at Kevin Feige, seemingly with carte blanche to say whatever he wants in the film. And it's the exact change of direction the MCU has needed—a direction into Whatthef*cksville. Now, rewind that trailer, watch it again, and try to keep count of all the censored swear words—it's nearly impossible.

The sheer number of bombs dropped would horrify J. Robert Oppenheimer as the curse words shattered records like a baseball bat hitting a piñata. With a count that would impress even the saltiest of sailors, this trailer sets a new record for Marvel's trailer history. We're talking six f*cks, one d*ck, one s**t, and for good measure, a partridge in a motherloving pear tree. It's practically a holiday tune of curse words. Indeed, this beats the records previously set by the trailers for Deadpool 2 and its red band companion. With Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Wade leading, the combination of R-rated Marvel characters was destined to explode with little subtlety.

The M*rvel C*nematic Un*verse

And if that wasn't enough, this trailer hints that the film itself will absolutely smash all previous records. The astonishing number of f-bombs alone surpasses the total found across the entire MCU—33 films, over 72 hours of content, and Reynolds beats it in just two and a half minutes. The MCU hasn't been shy before; recall Spider-Man: Homecoming with its abruptly cut-off "what the f-," or Iron Man 2 where a senator almost tells Tony Stark to f*ck off, not to mention Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with Star-Lord yelling "open the f*cking door" at Nebula.

All in all, if you're counting, like LadBible did, Deadpool & Wolverine isn't just pushing boundaries, it is taking those boundaries, making sweet, passionate love to them and taking them down to Acapulco for the weekend to get them drunk on tequila. Deadpool & Wolverine will open in theatres on July 26.