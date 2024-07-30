The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine soars past expectations, earning $211 million in the first 3 days, surpassing Black Panther's opening weekend.

Global success for Marvel as the film hit $443 million in opening weekend; on track to reach $1 billion milestone.

Despite competition, Twisters hits $150 million domestically, Despicable Me 4 earns $290 million, Inside Out 2 breaks records.

Buoyed by incredible pre-release buzz and a resounding panel at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is not just breaking records; it’s setting new benchmarks that might remain untouchable for a long time. Initially projected to deliver a domestic debut around $170 million, the superhero sequel has soared beyond expectations, after bringing in a staggering $211 million in its first three days. This jaw-dropping figure not only marks the best opening weekend for an R-rated film, but it also ranks among the top 10 opening weekends of all time.

For some perspective, Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed the domestic opening of the cultural juggernaut Black Panther, which grossed $202 million in its first weekend. Incredibly, this latest Marvel outing has already out-earned the entire worldwide run of The Marvels in just three days. Additionally, the film has trumped the opening weekend figures of several major Marvel hits, including Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191 million), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187 million), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($181 million), Captain America: Civil War ($179 million), and Iron Man 3 ($174 million).

Globally, Deadpool & Wolverine hit the $443 million mark in its opening weekend. This puts it well on its way to becoming the first film in the Deadpool series to cross the coveted $1 billion milestone. By comparison, the first Deadpool movie ended its global run with just over $780 million, while Deadpool 2 reached a similar figure with $785 million worldwide. The film has garnered solid reviews, holding an 80% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's the audience response that’s truly stellar. The movie boasts a remarkable 97% audience score on the platform, reflecting the long-awaited excitement for the reunion of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman under the direction of Shawn Levy.

What Else Did Well This Week?

Despite the dominance of the Marvel film, other releases managed to hold their ground. Universal’s Twisters slipped to number two but still pulled in a solid $35.3 million domestically, bringing its running total to over $150 million. Internationally, it added another $11 million, for a global total of $221.3 million. Despite a 55% drop due to the competition from Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters is expected to surpass $200 million domestically, marking a significant success.

In third place, Universal's Despicable Me 4 continued its strong performance, adding $14.2 million in its fourth weekend, pushing its domestic total past the $290 million mark, while Pixar's Inside Out 2 secured the fourth spot with $8.3 million in its seventh weekend. The animated sequel has now become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time domestically, with $613 million, surpassing Incredibles 2. It has also overtaken Frozen II's global lifetime haul of $1.45 billion.

Rounding out the top five was Neon’s breakout hit, Longlegs. The horror-thriller generated approximately $6.8 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic total to nearly $60 million. Looking ahead, M. Night Shyamalan's Trap, starring Josh Hartnett as a secret serial killer trapped in an arena during a concert, is set to release this weekend. While it faces stiff competition from the box office giants Deadpool & Wolverine and Twisters, its low budget gives it a fighting chance.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the box office and all your favorite films.