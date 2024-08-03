Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The first Deadpool film introduces Vanessa Carlysle (Morena Baccarin) as the love of titular mercenary Wade Wilson/Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) life. He can indulge as much as he wants in the anarchist freedom his masked persona affords, but beneath those motormouth quips, how much Reynolds' Wade adores Vanessa is his defining (and redeeming) feature. Deadpool & Wolverine, the franchise's third blockbuster installment, cements this truth further; Deadpool traverses the multiverse for love. Deadpool & Wolverine has a heart as larger-than-life as its predecessors, and it makes a mistake that's just as familiar — and where superhero tales are concerned, one as old as the medium. The script, penned by Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and director Shawn Levy, once again fails to humanize Vanessa. Already an oxymoron (the protagonist's favorite person and the primary female character, but underutilized and passive), Vanessa's contributions never extend past motivating Wade. That diminishing choice has always been the franchise's Achilles heel. It's a disappointing continuation, especially since Vanessa feels her most directionless and hollow yet in Deadpool & Wolverine. For a Multiverse Saga movie about the power of love (cue Celine Dion), the opposite should be true.

Morena Baccarin's 'Deadpool' Performance Almost Overcomes the Flawed Script

The simplest descriptor for Vanessa is "conundrum." On paper, her traits in the original Deadpool (co-written by Reese and Wernick) boil down to Manic Pixie Dream Girl: Deadpool’s Soulmate Edition, with an implicit side order of Not Like Other Girls. She's sexy and sexual, she's independent, she's a nerd, and she's wittier than the imitable Wade Wilson. The script withholds how much of Vanessa's tragic backstory is legitimate; she and Wade flirt by lobbying increasingly horrific childhood traumas back-and-forth. Vanessa states in a deleted scene (that's a telling statement in and of itself) that she's "worn" many "faces," which could be truthful, an enticing white lie, or the Occam's razor answer: a nod to her comic history as a costumed mercenary named Copycat. The outline of a fascinating woman exists here. However, once Wade and Vanessa's meet cute establishes her as Wade's ideal match, the information train – such as it is — shrieks to a halt. Her complex pieces never create a substantial whole beyond the effortlessly gorgeous and cool girlfriend.

Baccarin's playfully empathetic energy is the character's saving grace. Vanessa resonates because the way Baccarin lights up a room is enjoyable to watch. Be it Firefly or Homeland, her expressions convey hidden depths not present on the page. Likewise, Baccarin's confident charm makes an imperfect script theoretically fantastic. In 2016, not even the most prominent MCU heroines got to be as simultaneously sexual, stubborn, geeky, and hilarious as Vanessa, not to mention a positive depiction of a sex worker.

Without the Baccarin effect, Deadpool would have only one leg (gleefully shattering the fourth wall) on which to stand. The movie embraces its corny essence to its benefit, grounding the R-rated antics in a syrupy sweet romance. Baccarin and Reynolds' chemistry sparkles, settling somewhere between steamy and soft, whereas their characters were born to match each other's freaks to the letter. Give Vanessa enough screentime to match her paramour's development, and the world would behold a top-tier power couple.

'Deadpool' Loses Sight of Its Supporting Characters

Vanessa is the guardian of Wade's heart and humanity. She punctures his flippant avoidance and unearths his yearning for intimacy. That's her purpose — nothing more. She doesn't tangibly exist outside of Wade's feelings or affect the story; the latter barrels her along rather than invite her to participate. Her third act kidnapping is predictable and eye-roll inducing no matter how much Deadpool tries to Girl Boss-ify Vanessa. Ironically acknowledging a trope in good faith doesn't absolve its recurring cultural connotations. Deadpool is determined to give its antihero his rescue-the-distressed-damsel moment by hook or by crook. Having superpowers shouldn't be the sole determiner of a female character's strength; some women can't rescue themselves. Because comics have victimized women for men's benefit for decades, however, Vanessa's lack of agency and interiority matters.

To be fair, origin stories were already stale by Deadpool's 2016 debut. Runtime and narrative clarity might have limited what Reese and Wernick could pursue with her character. Even though realizing women characters to their fullest doesn't ruin a story's pacing, creative sacrifices and compromises frequently happen during the production process. The screenwriting pair haven't cited any complications, but they made Vanessa human instead of a shapeshifting mutant so they could, to quote Wernick, "focus entirely on [...] Wade Wilson becoming Deadpool." Reese added, "We thought we could find ways to add a logic to [her gaining superpowers] down the road that we just didn’t feel like we could reasonably do easily and efficiently in this movie."

Vanessa’s Death in 'Deadpool 2' Doesn’t Subvert a Superhero Trope, It Perpetuates It

As the sequel to a box office record-breaker, Deadpool 2 has the chance to explore new ground and refresh past missteps. Instead, a criminal murders Vanessa before the opening credits. Legendary comic writer Gail Simone originated the terms "women in refrigerators" to describe a pattern male writers had developed: motivating the hero by viciously killing his significant other. Nine times out of ten, the girlfriend/fiancée/wife's feelings weren't relevant. They were disposable action figures snapped in half to further a man's development. When Vanessa bleeds out in Wade's arms as he silently screams "no," it's not a self-aware genre roasting its tropes, but a notorious error played straight.

Admittedly, Deadpool 2 walks back its worst offense. Wade interrupts the end credits long enough to travel back in time and prevent Vanessa's death. By that point, however, his arc has played out to its grief-stricken and guilt-ridden extent. The scenario skews too heavily toward both having one's cake and eating it. Although preferable to a permanent fridging, Deadpool 2 spirals Wade into the most tired and debated trope in the book at Vanessa’s expense, then slaps on a bandage.

To add insult to injury, Vanessa's presence barely registers despite her murder being top of mind. Deadpool 2's inciting incident denies her the chance to develop beyond wanting to start a family with Wade, and her death renders that detail moot. When Vanessa lives, she's an extension of Wade's domestic heart. After her death, she symbolizes the emotional tether he lost. Not even an exclusive Celine Dion power ballad is worth that.

Test Audiences Saved Vanessa's Life After 'Deadpool 2'

Tim Miller, the director of Deadpool 2016, planned to expand Vanessa's role before he departed the sequel over creative differences. According to a 2019 interview Miller did with The Playlist's podcast, "Even in the eleventh hour prior to exiting the project, [Miller] spoke to the higher-ups at 20th Century Fox and pleaded with them [...] insisting they at least keep the Vanessa story before throwing everything out."

Conversely, returning screenwriters Reese and Wernick (joined by Reynolds) didn't plan on resurrecting Vanessa. Reese told Vulture that the option was on the table, but, according to Baccarin, the production didn't shoot an end credits loophole until feedback rolled in from dissatisfied test screenings. When Vulture asked if they considered the ramifications of playing into a stereotype, Reese and Wernick self-reflectively responded:

[Reese] "I would say no, we didn’t even think about it. And that was maybe our mistake, not to think about it. But it didn’t really even occur to us. [...] We didn’t know what fridging was." [Wernick] "If you’re doing a movie where you are trying to get Deadpool at his lowest, [...] the only thing to really take away from him is Vanessa. [...] I know it wasn’t consciously sexist."

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Wastes Vanessa's Potential

Six years later, Deadpool & Wolverine, the most imaginative installment to date, recycles the same fumbles. Wade and Vanessa amicably broke up off-screen during the intervening years, presumably because Wade couldn't check himself before he wrecked himself and Vanessa established healthy boundaries. The emotional fallout should be immense. Instead, Wade calmly resolves himself to obscurity and failure. Vanessa dates a nice guy who likes hiking. They swap friendly but awkward small talk during his surprise birthday party.

Vanessa only exists to prompt Wade into taking Deadpool & Wolverine's plot-defining action, and her influence is indirect; she doesn't know how close she came to being pruned by the TVA and Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Deadpool & Wolverine inherits its predecessors' emotional core but gives Baccarin less screen time than Deadpool 2. Consequently, Vanessa's role feels like a placeholder. Remove her from Wade's found family, and he'd still defy time and space to save their lives. The thoughtful way Deadpool & Wolverine approaches its cameos makes the film's business-as-usual handling of Vanessa especially disappointing, and excluding Copycat needless — especially since incorporating her Variants couldn't have been easier or more thematically relevant. Wade seeing Copycat could give him greater perspective and flesh out "our" Vanessa. How does being a mutant change her? What prompts Vanessa to use her powers for mercenary work? Does Wade really know his beloved, or does he see the same caricature audiences do?

Deadpool & Wolverine's 128-minute runtime limits flexibility. But giving a superhero's girlfriend nuanced agency doesn't make or break the edit. It just requires thought, awareness, and maximum effort. The Deadpool trilogy highlights its protagonist so precisely that it's incapable of leaving his narrow orbit — unless you're Cable (Josh Brolin) or Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). If Deadpool's in the business of mocking superhero tropes, why not subvert his own trilogy's most glaring example?

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters across the U.S.

