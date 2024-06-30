The Big Picture Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine movie inspires new Funko Pop! figures.

Figures include comic-accurate designs, accessories, and variants like Dogpool and Kidpool.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the characters' first film together since X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Two of Marvel’s most iconic characters are teaming up on the big screen this summer with the highly anticipated release of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. To celebrate the arrival of the upcoming movie, Funko has revealed a new wave of tie-in Pop! figures showcasing a set of brand-new variants of the film’s titular characters. The figures are now available for fans to order, with each standard Pop! available for $12 USD each, respectively.

It wouldn’t be a Deadpool film without the Merc with a Mouth, and the upcoming wave features plenty of the character, starting with the Deadpool with Headpool set, which features the character in one of his iconic and hilarious poses alongside the disembodied head of one of the many variants that will be featured in the film. However, Deadpool isn’t the only star of the movie as Wolverine is making his return, this time in his classic yellow outfit for the first time on screen. And his latest Funko iteration showcases his comic-accurate design. Similar to Deadpool, the new figure will also come with an additional accessory, this one being Babypool, who can be seen sitting with a pacifier featuring the Deadpool logo.

However, one of the most highly anticipated characters set to make their debut in the upcoming film is Dogpool, another variant that will likely serve as a big scene stealer. The figure of the character features a highly detailed sculpt that perfectly captures Dogpool’s likeness, including an adorably long tongue. Alongside a dog variant of the character, fans can also add Kidpool to their collection. The figure features a younger rendition of the character, with a highly detailed sculpt with stitches across the outfit. Lastly, fans looking for a cheaper collectible item can also keep an eye out for the Deadpool Pop! mini keychain showcasing the character wielding his swords. The keychain will be available for $5 USD.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Will Introduce the Characters to the MCU