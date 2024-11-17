Wade Wilson takes off his mask in this Target Exclusive Funko Pop. This more down-to-earth Pop Vinyl figure isn't like the previous releases in the Deadpool & Wolverine collection as it's the Merc with a mouth without the red suit. Out of all the figures that were part of this set, or even featured this Marvel anti-hero, this is the one of the first times he's ever immortalized in his civilian form.

For $14.99 USD, collectors can take home Wade Wilson in his DriveMax uniform. Aside from his scarred face, he still has his full set of hair which can't be easily pulled off, unlike in the film. One cool detail this figure has is that this Wade figure has a tiny name badge which has his name printed on it which adds to the stunning detail with which it was created. This Pop Vinyl figure is only available at Target and can be purchased in-store and online.

There have been several figures that have already been released as part of the Deadpool & Wolverine collection. They're still available for purchase on the Funko website, and they include characters like Deadpool with Headpool, Wolverine with Babypool, Dogpool, Wolverine with Sabertooth, and Ladypool. In addition, this Marvel blockbuster also had its own Bitty Pop collection, featuring a variety of variants in a tiny package.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Has Finally Arrived on Streaming

Deadpool & Wolverine entered theaters in July 2024 and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their Marvel roles in the MCU for the first time since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. The film was a massive success as not only was it highly praised by fans and critics alike, but it also generated over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the 2nd highest-grossing film of 2024, just under Inside Out 2. It's also the 20th highest-grossing film of all time and the biggest R-rated release of all time. Following its theatrical debut, the Marvel movie received a certified fresh critics score of 78% and a high audience score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fortunately for fans, the film has left theaters and is now available on demand, whether that may be a physical home release, digital VOD, or streaming. Amazon is currently selling a 4K steelbook of the film for $65.99 USD, along with offering Blu-ray and DVD variants with a starting price of $24.96 USD.

If you want to watch this Marvel feature, Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to stream on Disney+.

