The star of the only Marvel movie of 2024 just revealed a major detail about his character. On his personal Instagram, Ryan Reynolds has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from Deadpool & Wolverine of Wade Wilson's unmistakable face makeup/prosthetic. In the story post, Reynolds pays homage to all the people who have helped bring Wade's design to life, dating all the way back to 2015, while also talking about the choice to stick with practical makeup instead of opting for CGI. Marvel has long been criticized for its often unnecessary use of CGI, refusing to film on real locations or using digital touch-ups in place of makeup or prosthetics. Reynolds says the temptation to give into to a CGI Wade Wilson face is always there, but he's thankful they've never given into it, confirming the scarring is once again practical in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Practicality is something that general audiences will always appreciate due to its authenticity, which is sorely lacking with the overuse of visual effects. It's obvious when two characters are actually out walking in a field like Wade and Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, or when they're walking on a sound stage and the field is digitally added in post-production. In any Marvel movie, it's only natural to expect a healthy amount of visual effects in fight scenes and bringing powers to life, so it's always nice to see practicality added when possible. No one expects the production crew to light Chris Evans on fire to bring The Human Torch to the big screen, but sometimes filming on location over filming in The Volume can make a big difference.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Used Even More Practicality

Wade Wilson's makeup isn't the only place that the Deadpool & Wolverine crew opted for practicality when visual effects perhaps would have offered a shortcut. When creating the Fever Dream scene which sees Hugh Jackman's Wolverine hanging by his arms and feet from a giant X, director Shawn Levy recently shared images showing almost the entirety of this scene was filmed practically. That's actually Jackman on the X, and there were thousands of bloody skulls lying on the ground between the two titular characters. Scenes like this show a genuine care for the craft that can sometimes feel absent from an overuse of visual effects and CGI.

