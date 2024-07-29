The Big Picture Ryan Reynolds reveals Paul Mullin's cameo in Welshpool variant in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' on Instagram.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' filled with cameos like Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner, and more.

Film directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Currently in theaters.

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.Disney and Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine features a massive heap of cameos that cross paths with the Merc with a Mouth. Now, the man behind the crimson mask, Ryan Reynolds, has revealed yet another cameo in the film, and this one is personal: Paul Mullin, a player for Wrexham AFC, the soccer club co-owned by Reynolds, makes an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as a unique variant of Deadpool: Welshpool.

Reynolds revealed the news on his Instagram page days after the film's release. "You may have noticed one member of the Deadpool Corps was far deadlier than the rest. WELSHPOOL," the actor wrote in a post, along with several pictures of the two men in costume. The photos depicted Reynolds in his signature Deadpool outfit, while Mullins' Welshpool appeared as a Deadpool adorned with a Welsh flag across his chest.

It is unsurprising that Mullin would be tapped to play a Welsh version of the character, as his Wrexham AFC is the oldest soccer club in Wales. It has become an iconic institution since Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the club in 2020 and launched Welcome to Wrexham, an FX documentary series following the ups-and-downs of Wrexham AFC. The show features numerous players on the club, including Mullin, and has received critical acclaim while recently being renewed for a fourth season.

Numerous Other Cameos Grace 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Beyond Mullin, Deadpool & Wolverine is chock full of numerous cameos that are sure to make audiences smile. The film, which sees Deadpool team up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in an effort to save his timeline from destruction by the Time Variance Authority, sees quick appearances from Henry Cavill as the "Cavillrine," as well as other past Marvel characters. This includes Chris Evans portraying his role as the Human Torch from 20th Century Fox's 2005 Fantastic Four film, years before he took up the mantle as Captain America in the MCU. Other characters in the film include Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Dafne Keen as Laura, and Channing Tatum as Gambit (the actor was previously attached to an unproduced Gambit film). Another Wrexham AFC player, Ollie Palmer, also cameos as a bar patron.

Returning from the prior two Deadpool films are Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, and Rob Delaney, while new cast members include Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfayden as the Time Variance Authority member Mr. Paradox. Shawn Levy directed Deadpool & Wolverine from a script he wrote with Reynolds, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige produced the film alongside Levy for his 21 Laps Entertainment banner, Reynolds for his Maximum Effort banner, and Lauren Shuler Donner.

Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters now.