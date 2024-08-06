Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Wolverine's backstory of loss was portrayed through sound design, avoiding visual depictions in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The iconic suit symbolizes Wolverine's penance and a deep sense of mourning and guilt.

Deadpool & Wolverine explores Wolverine's "Berserker rage" and the collateral damage it caused, delving into his internal struggles.

While the recent blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine may be full of chaotic, R-rated humor, it also delves into the psyche of Wolverine, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, as he grapples with the haunting loss of his fellow X-Men from his home dimension. During a lengthy spoiler-filled discussion with Collider's Steve Weintraub, director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds shed light on the creative choices behind how this significant backstory was handled in the film. When asked whether there was ever a consideration to visually depict the deaths of the X-Men, Levy confirmed that it was indeed a topic of discussion. "Yeah, we talked about it," Levy stated.

"We ended up doing it with a soundscape and with sound design. We did talk about it. But ultimately, it felt like the specifics of those characters' deaths don't matter to this story as much as the way they haunt Logan. And so we chose to keep the focus on him."

Reynolds elaborated on the power of what remains unseen, explaining that the absence of visual confirmation can often be more impactful. "It's a little bit what you don't see is more haunting than what you do see," Reynolds remarked. He expressed concern that depicting the deaths might "cheapen" the emotional weight, suggesting that the focus should remain on the internal struggles of the character. "Maybe I'm wrong, Shawn. And I felt like it would cheapen it if you're seeing, you know, all these people, these kids, these grown-ups. The biggest win, I think, for us with the Wolverine character was two things," Reynolds continued.

Wolverine's Iconic Costume Was "Penance" for His Sins

Image via Marvel Studios

Reynolds detailed the significance of Wolverine's iconic suit, describing it as a "hair shirt," a symbolic garment worn as a form of penance. "Now, I love that we kind of use the suit as a hair shirt, you know, as a kind of penance that he's wearing this thing that is like a, you know, a punishment that covers this body," Reynolds explained. The choice was meant to reflect Wolverine's deep sense of mourning and guilt, akin to wearing black as an expression of grief. According to Reynolds, convincing Jackman to don the suit was a pivotal moment, marking the beginning of their exploration into Wolverine's complex character arc.

Wolverine's "Berserker Rage" Was There Too

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Another critical aspect Reynolds highlighted was the portrayal of Wolverine's "Berserker rage," a well-known element from the comics where Wolverine's primal fury takes over. "Really kind of scratching that itch of Wolverine, you know, like the idea that the Berserker rage takes over, he kills and he can be to a certain degree, indiscriminate about that killing. And that is a big part of the shame," Reynolds noted. This narrative thread is further explored through the character of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), who mentally torments Wolverine, revealing that his rage didn't just harm his enemies but also caused collateral damage. Reynolds expanded:

"Touching on some of that Berserker rage, which is genuinely in the canon of Wolverine and the comics, and getting to sort of acknowledge that he didn't just kill the bad people when he lost it... is pretty damn powerful and not necessarily something you want to see. You want to feel it."

Stay tuned to Collider for more insights from Deadpool & Wolverine. Keep checking back on Collider for more from our exclusive interview with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy.

Get Tickets