Deadpool & Wolverine might throw Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) across the multiverse with a less-than-willing Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), but prior to the mutant madness, Wade is trying to join a superhero team. Not just any superhero team: He wants to be part of the Avengers. Though Wade doesn't become a part of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, he gets a rousing speech from none other than Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) about what it means to be an Avenger. Later, after they've saved their reality from being disintegrated (long story), Wolverine tells Deadpool the Avengers would be lucky to have him.

Funnily enough, Deadpool has been part of not one, not two, but three Avengers teams. One of those teams consisted of some of the Marvel Universe's worst villains. Another was a mix of mutant and non-mutant heroes. The third was a dark take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and led to some of Wade's darkest hours. Deadpool and the Avengers have a pretty lengthy history, which can be found below.

Deadpool's First Team of Avengers Was a Group of Villains

Deadpool first joined up with the Avengers during the Avengers & X-Men: AXIS miniseries by Rick Remender, Adam Kubert, Lenil Francis Yu and Jim Cheung. Having stolen Charles Xavier's brain, the Red Skull evolved into the monstrous Red Onslaught, forcing Magneto to recruit reinforcements in order to help the Avengers and X-Men. He winds up recruiting a number of villains, including Doctor Doom, Carnage, and Sabretooth. Deadpool comes along for the ride, managing to annoy Iron Man. Doom and the Scarlet Witch end up casting a spell to trap the Red Onslaught...which "inverts" the personalities of everyone involved.

This leads villains like Carnage, who's a bloodthirsty serial killer, to become more heroic, while Marvel's heroes succumb to their worst natures. Thor, for example, gradually transforms into the arrogant god he was before he came to Earth. Deadpool is affected as well, becoming "Zenpool," a pacifist who prefers to meditate and offer sage advice. Eventually, the inverted villains become the "Astonishing Avengers" in order to stop the X-Men, now led by Apocalypse, from triggering a gene bomb that will wipe out all human life on Earth. Doom manages to cast a different spell that undoes the inversion.

Deadpool Joined the Uncanny Avengers

AXIS spun out of Remender's Uncanny Avengers title, which featured a unique premise: members of both the Avengers and X-Men joining forces as a singular superhero team. Dubbed the "Avengers Unity Squad" by Steve Rogers, the group was meant to combat threats of all stripes, protecting both the mutant and human races. Deadpool eventually joined the Uncanny Avengers during Gerry Duggan's run on the title and, in true Deadpool fashion, he caused more problems than he solved. Chief among them was acting recklessly when battling the power-absorbing Super-Adaptoid, causing Spider-Man to leave the team. Eventually, the Avengers Unity Squad disbanded, but they'd soon reunite for a greater cause.

After the X-Men formed their own nation in Krakoa, the anti-mutant organization Orchis launched an attack that scattered mutants across the world. Captain America reformed the Uncanny Avengers with Deadpool, Rogue, Psylocke, Quicksilver and Monet St. Croix with the simple goal of "avenging" the mutant lives Orchis took during its invasion. The fight pitted them against the malevolent Captain Krakoa, who had carried out terrorist activities on Orchis' behalf in order to sow fear and hatred of mutants across the global stage. But Captain Krakoa's true identity was a ghost from both Captain America and Deadpool's pasts.

Deadpool Joined a Team of Evil Avengers During the 'Secret Empire' Storyline

Captain Krakoa was secretly Grant Rogers, an alternate reality version of Steve Rogers who was a HYDRA agent. Grant was born when Steve, alongside other Avengers teams, investigated the community of Pleasant Hill. Pleasant Hill was a program being run by Maria Hill with the intent to rehabilitate supervillains, using a sentient Cosmic Cube named "Kobik." Unbeknownst to anyone, the Red Skull had disguised himself as a priest and used Kobik to influence Steve's mind, giving birth to Grant.

Grant started to manipulate world events, resulting in a crisis that led the United States government to put power in his hands. He put the U.S. into martial law and formed a new team of Avengers, consisting of Deadpool, the "Superior Octopus" (Otto Octavious in a cloned Peter Parker body), an unworthy Thor, Taskmaster, Black Ant, Scarlet Witch (who was possessed by the demon Chthon) and a reprogrammed Vision. Grant played on Deadpool's hero worship of Captain America to keep him in line, and even had him hunt down and kill Phil Coulson. It was this act that caused Wade to question his orders, and even though he turned against Grant, the guilt of killing Coulson ate at him so much he eventually decided to have his memories wiped.

Deadpool has yet to join the current team of Avengers in the comics (or any team really, as for the first time in years he's a solo act.) But given his current popularity and the fact that the Avengers roster seems to shift, it probably won't be long before the Merc with a Mouth and Earth's Mightiest Heroes cross paths again. Wolverine even tells Deadpool after the climax of Deadpool & Wolverine, "The Avengers would be lucky to have you," with Mr. Paradox (Matthew MacFadyen) even showing a future where Deadpool lies dying in Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) arms, hinting that Deadpool could potentially join the Avengers by the time Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

