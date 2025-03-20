If you found yourself in that incredibly relatable jam last holiday season of not knowing what to get the Deadpool lover in your life, you’re going to love what you’re about to see. Today, we’re thrilled to debut the first exclusive looks at the Marvel Premier Collection’s latest release — none other but the Merc with the Mouth himself, Mr. Deadpool! This version of the character made famous by Ryan Reynolds in the live-action film series directly calls back to last year’s box office-dominating feature, Deadpool & Wolverine. We’re sure that Deadpool would agree that size does matter and, at 11 inches in height, this is the perfect desk decorator or addition to your collection — just make sure he’s taller than Wolverine.

In the premiere arrival of images, fans can feast their eyes on Deadpool in all his perfectly fitted spandex glory. Standing on the debris of a job well done, the chatty Marvel hero stands tall with one of his katanas in one hand while holding the ever-angelic Headpool in the other. At his feet is man’s best, brightest, and cutest friend, Dogpool who undoubtedly had all four paws in the chaos that just unfolded. Every detail stands out on the well-crafted collectible that creases, folds, and pops in all the right places thanks to Nelson X Asencio’s design and Rocco Tartmella’s craftsmanship. With pre-orders opening on Friday, March 21, you can get ahead of your holiday shopping or wishlist right now as the item won’t ship until much later this year.

The (Second) Biggest Box Office Earner of 2024