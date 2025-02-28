If you like the Deadpool movies, or Deadpool in general, you have Rob Liefeld to thank, as he co-created the character with Fabian Nicieza in The New Mutants #98. Over the years, Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson has become both a box office draw and a highly popular character within the Marvel Universe. That's no mean feat, especially for a character who made his debut in the self-proclaimed "Dark Age" of comics, but it's also Deadpool's popularity that might have led to a massive divide between Liefeld and Marvel.

On his Robservations podcast, Liefeld said that his decision to cut ties with Marvel stemmed from a series of events that happened at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. Part of that came from feeling snubbed by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, and the fact that he apparently was not invited to the premiere's afterparty. But the kicker came toward the end of Liefeld's podcast, where he put Feige on blast. "Kevin Feige does not treat comic book creators well. That is my personal experience," Liefeld said, re-opening a discussion that's been at the forefront of comic book adaptations.

Rob Liefeld Didn't Have a Great Experience on 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Image via Marvel Studios

Liefeld's experience at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere was apparently the final straw in a series of incidents that he experienced. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he talked about these experiences, which included filing an email to Marvel to ask if, instead of being put in the end credits, his and Nicieza's creator tags could be placed in the opening. The response, according to Liefeld's reps, wasn't pleasant; he felt that he was not invited to the afterparty as a result.

“It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me... At some point, you go, ‘I’ve received the message, and the message is clear,'" Liefeld said. This came on the heels of a controversy surrounding similar credits for Wolverine, where editor Roy Thomas lobbied for — and received — co-creator credit for the clawed Canadian. This didn't sit well with Christine Valada, the widow of Wolverine co-creator Len Wein. Liefeld was close to Valada, and that may have influenced his decision to leave Marvel.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Isn't the First Time That Comic Book Creators Have Been Mad at Marvel