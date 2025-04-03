Through his Maximum Effort company, Ryan Reynolds has taken on plenty of business ventures, from television and film production to cocktails, premium wireless plans, and the betterment of Wrexham AFC. For his latest project, however, he's entering the wine industry with help from one of his co-stars in last year's Deadpool & Wolverine. The first advertisement for Ugly Estates wine, a collaboration between Maximum Effort and Gallo Winery, centers on Peggy the Hairless Pug, better known to viewers as the lovably ragged Dogpool, who's here to show viewers that it's the inside of the bottle that counts when it comes to great wine.

The video reflects the same ideas from Reynold's Mint Mobile and MNTN commercials, all about saving money with cheap, effective solutions. It features a slow close-up of Peggy's homely exterior with classical music playing as it moves toward her lovable, wrinkly face and long, dangling tongue. She's here because Ugly Estates doesn't care about hiring attractive spokespeople or showing off elegant bottles, but instead wants to drive home that they're only about selling wine. As such, the bottles are far more unassuming and eco-friendly 1L Tetra Paks, with no fancy labels, no need for a corkscrew to access the drink inside, and 33% more wine than typical bottles. Peggy's constant licking shows she's certainly a fan of the design and drinks on offer.

Currently, Ugly Estates has two drinks in its range that the promo highlights — the Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. The former is described as a crisp, smooth wine mixing hints of golden apple, stone fruit, vanilla, and oak, while the latter boasts a "velvety smoothness" containing flavors of dark fruit, caramel, and oak. The brand is now available for purchase in Texas and will continue to feature Peggy as its mascot for future drinks.

Peggy the Hairless Pug Is a Delightfully Ugly Star

Becoming the face of Ugly Estates is just the latest twist in the rags-to-riches story of "Britain's Ugliest Dog." Peggy made her film debut with Deadpool & Wolverine, charming Reynolds's Wade Wilson with her adorable little Deadpool suit and affectionate kisses. While Hugh Jackman's Logan wasn't a fan, she made an impression with theatergoers and even went on to win both the Comedy Canine and BFI Best in World awards at the Fido Awards, putting her in a similar air to Anatomy of a Fall's beloved dog Messi. She's since been immortalized in collectible figures for her role as one of Marvel's best pets, ensuring her ragged face will remain recognizable for years to come to both moviegoers and wine drinkers.

Keep an eye out for the new Ugly Estates brand from Maximum Effort and Gallo Wines as it rolls out. In the meantime, check out the exclusive promo featuring Dogpool in the player above.