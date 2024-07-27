Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

The Big Picture Deadpool's casting was perfect, but equally unique supporting characters and an unlikely friendship with Dopinder make the franchise work.

Dopinder goes from an insecure cab driver to a killer, showcasing the most unexpected character evolution in the franchise.

Dopinder has an essential role in Deadpool's journey, from driving him around to becoming a part of his found family, proving that not all heroes wear capes.

There are so many things that need to go exactly right in order for a movie to succeed. A crucial part of the production that can easily be taken for granted is casting, a process that, if done right, we essentially don’t even notice. In the case of Deadpool, Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza's quippy, fourth-wall-breaking, wise-crack-making Marvel mercenary, the casting couldn’t have been more perfect; it really does feel like Ryan Reynolds’ sole purpose was to bring this naughty character to life.

What makes this franchise work as well as it does, though, is the arsenal of equally unique supporting characters, such as Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Weasel (T.J. Miller), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and even Peter (Rob Delaney), who all hold their own alongside such a bold personality. But the secret weapon — the glue that binds this Marvel masterpiece together and brings the best out of our titular scoundrel — is, undoubtedly, the hospitable and hopeful Dopinder (Karan Soni).

Dopinder and Deadpool Have an Unlikely Bond

One of the reasons we love Deadpool is because he is many things. He's zany, filthy, witty, and, perhaps most surprisingly, he's very caring, a good listener, and a loyal friend. Nothing shows this off better than when Deadpool meets Dopinder in 2016's Deadpool. On his mission to take down Ajax (Ed Skrein), the man responsible for torturing and experimenting on Wade back in the day, the chatty mercenary hails a cab that is driven by Dopinder, a docile, polite, young man who we quickly discover is crippled with insecurity.

Unable to go more than three seconds without bothering someone, Deadpool quite literally forces himself into the front seat of Dopinder's cab (and life) and immediately crosses personal lines upon seeing a small picture on the dashboard of the girl of Dopinder's dreams. It doesn't take much prying from Deadpool for Dopinder to sheepishly wax poetic to Mr. Pool about Gita, the woman who would've made an "agreeable wife" had she not had her heart stolen by his cousin, Bandhu. After saying that he thinks he was put in the cab for a reason, Deadpool speaks from the heart and tells his new friend that he cannot give up on love. (This manifests in ways that, as we'll see later, no one, not even Deadpool, sees coming.) Through his interactions with Dopinder, Deadpool shows that he's more than a jokester, and that he actually wants the best for the cabbie. The chatty X-Men reject might be a goofball, but he's one of the few Marvel characters who really embraces individuality and friendship, and wants to get to know you.

In a lot of ways, Dopinder is a surrogate for the audience. Just as he marvels at the spandex-loving hero that landed in his lap, so do we. But what Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese smartly do is make Dopinder more than a fun side character or plot device. His shy personality highlights just how untamable Deadpool really is, as well as sets up what is an unexpected and hilarious character evolution. Shockingly, Dopinder has what is arguably the most interesting arc out of everyone in the franchise.

Dopinder Goes on a Radical Journey in the Deadpool Franchise

Close

When we first meet Dopinder, it kind of seems like he’s just a vehicle (no pun intended) for us to get to know Deadpool’s elastic personality. After getting much-needed romance advice, Dopinder’s seemingly taken with Deadpool’s exhilarating lifestyle and is inspired to find meaning in his own mundane life. Aside from Karan Soni’s fun-loving portrayal, what makes Dopinder so interesting is the fact that every time we come back in contact with him, his own storyline moves forward and becomes increasingly complex.

Dopinder’s wide-eyed innocence and curiosity remain, even as his actions take a series of dark turns. While driving around Deadpool, Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, they hit a pothole, which triggers muffled screams. Dopinder’s forced to admit that, well, he may have kidnapped Bandhu, and he may be in the trunk. Deadpool is both horrified and proud of the actions his friend has taken to not give up on love. These drastic measures and moments of self-reflection only intensify, and, oddly, make us root for Dopinder even more.

Dopinder Has the Last Laugh in 'Deadpool 2'

Image via 20th Century Fox

In Deadpool 2, Dopinder still lacks confidence (when we reunite with him, he is literally listening to something explaining how to create confidence) but this time, he has found his purpose: he wants to be a contract killer. A bit of a leap, yes, but his convoluted explanation of his self-discovery (which to Deadpool's dismay involves Dopinder comparing himself to a 10-year-old Kirsten Dunst in Interview with the Vampire) features one of the best back-and-forths Deadpool has with anyone in the movie.

Woven throughout a plot that involves heading to Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters and wooing Colossus, time-traveling with Josh Brolin's Cable, and befriending Julian Dennison's Firefist, the X-Force's ultimate goal is taking down the evil Headmaster (Eddie Marsan). While the cobbled-together X-Force eventually burns down the cruel orphanage, it's Dopinder who has the last laugh; not only does he fulfill his (morally bankrupt) goal of becoming a killer, but he runs over and kills the headmaster in the movie's final scene. The cabbie who was once crippled with low self-esteem was now walking alongside Deadpool's oddball team, his found family. After all, the best superpower is courage.

Deadpool & Wolverine's story is book-ended by the group of people that Deadpool cares about most. Before he's taken by the TVA, he's celebrating his birthday with a handful of his biggest supporters, which, of course, includes Dopinder. Since the majority of Marvel Jesus' journey takes place inside the Void, Dopinder, along with the other side characters we've grown to love in Deadpool's life, were tragically underused in the threequel. However, after Deadpool rights the timeline wrongs and finds the meaning in his life that he desperately craved, he's back in his happy place with his people, which now includes Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Dafne Keen's Laura from Logan. And who's there, smiling ear to ear, being the best bestie anyone could ask for? You guessed it. Dopinder is proof that not all heroes wear capes — or spandex.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

Buy Tickets