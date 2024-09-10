Deadpool & Wolverine is packed full of appearances by characters who showed up in 20th Century Fox's X-Men and Fantastic Four films (or in the case of Wesley Snipes' Blade, heroes who jump-started the superhero movie boom). But the biggest surprise had to be the reappearance of Chris Evans as Johnny Storm (also known as the Human Torch), especially since Evans played Steve Rogers/Captain America for a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shawn Levy does throw in some misdirects at first, dressing Evans up in garb that resembles Rogers' red, white, and blue supersuit and adopting the confident demeanor that makes the Sentinel of Liberty such an iconic hero. But then, he shouts "flame on!" and disrobes to reveal a Fantastic Four suit (we also can't forget his surprisingly creative use of profanity during the end-credits scene).

With how hilarious Evans' Johnny is in Deadpool & Wolverine, especially when Deadpool unwittingly sets him up to die at the hands of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), one has to wonder: Have Deadpool and the Human Torch ever met in the comics? The long answer involves two alternate universe tales, and much like on screen, Johnny suffers a grim fate at the hands of the Merc with a Mouth.

Deadpool Has Actually Killed The Fantastic Four

The Human Torch, along with various Marvel heroes, find themselves in danger during the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe miniseries by Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic. True to its name, the miniseries finds Deadpool snapping past the point of his already-frayed sanity when he lands in a madhouse secretly run by the Fantastic Four's enemy, Psycho-Man. Psycho-Man attempts to brainwash Deadpool to join an army of supervillains under his control, but winds up creating the cold-blooded killing machine known as "Dreadpool." Dreadpool then proceeds to start brutally murdering the Marvel Universe's heroes, starting with The Fantastic Four. The Human Torch attempts to go supernova to stop Dreadpool, but due to his healing factor, he survives and slits Johnny's throat in front of his sister Sue. The miniseries spawned a sequel and spinoffs where Dreadpool not only went after literary characters, but his own variants.

That wasn't the only time Marvel's First Family found themselves at Deadpool's mercy. The Deadpool: The End one-shot had the Merc with a Mouth fighting to save his adoptive daughter Ellie from...well, Death itself. That's not a joke, by the way: Death has an actual personification in the Marvel Universe. In the first few pages, it's shown that Deadpool has used the power of the Infinity Gauntlet to deliver a frightening fate upon most of Marvel's heroes. The Human Torch is shown flattened with his head burnt out, resembling a grotesque version of a match. The rest of the comic has a happier and, in true-to-form Deadpool, funnier ending, but it's still jarring to see most of Marvel's heroes suffer such a horrendous fate.

Deadpool Was Supposed To Cross Over With The Fantastic Four and Daredevil

Deadpool & Wolverine is a surprisingly heartfelt tribute to the 20th Century Fox-era of superhero films, but it also pays off two different projects that would have seen Deadpool meet The Fantastic Four. The first was Deadpool 2, which would have featured the 2015 incarnation of the First Family from Josh Trank's Fantastic Four film. Alexander Lozano, who's provided artwork for various Marvel projects, showed off concept art for The Fantastic Four members on Instagram following Deadpool 2's release. Lozano developed the art while Tim Miller was attached to Deadpool 2, saying that Miller wanted to stick as closely to the comics as possible. But Miller wound up departing the film over creative differences, and the Deadpool/Fantastic Four team-up never came to pass.

The other project was a film that would have pitted the X-Men against The Fantastic Four, with Paul Greengrass (The Bourne Ultimatum) directing from a script by Zack Stenz and Ashley Edward Miller (the duo also penned X-Men: First Class. While details have slowly leaked out about the project (including a storyline inspired by Marvel's Civil War event from Mark Millar and Steve McNieven, and a gruesome sequence where Reed Richards cut off Wolverine's arms), Deadpool and Daredevil would have factored into the narrative as well. What roles the Merc with a Mouth and the Man Without Fear would have played is unknown, but it's not hard to see Deadpool and the Human Torch crossing paths.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

