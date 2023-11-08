The Big Picture GameStop is offering an exclusive Deadpool Funko Pop! Mystery Box, featuring Deadpool in various seasonal costumes.

The mystery box includes a random selection of two out of four possible Deadpool Pop! vinyl figures, along with lanyard variants and metal buttons.

The Deadpool Funko Pop! Mystery Box is available to order now at GameStop for $29.99 USD.

Tired of waiting for Deadpool 3? Missing the Merc with a Mouth? Well, say no more. While no one can hasten the film's release, which is currently slated for May 3, 2024 — GameStop is bringing forth a comforting distraction with an exclusive Deadpool Funko Pop! Mystery Box, which is now available to order. The exclusive collection features a selection of items — the highlight, however, is Deadpool donning an array of seasonal yet ridiculous costumes. In other words, a Deadpool Funko Pop! with signature Ryan Reynolds x Deadpool humor.

This exclusive mystery box contains a random selection of two out of four possible Deadpool Pop! vinyl figures, each approximately 4 inches in height. Now will you get the summer beachgoer Deadpool with a shark eating him, a mini-Deadpool sitting on a pumpkin, the one donning a pink rabbit suit, or the winter warrior armed with snowballs? Well, that’s the mystery and its thrill is in the reveal.

But the mystery doesn't stop there. Each box also includes one of two lanyard variants adorned with silver-colored hardware and a rubber charm, alongside one of two sets of robust 2.5-inch diameter metal buttons. So it’s not only two Deadpool Funko Pops! you’ll be getting your hands on, but a whole set of Deadpool merch that you’ll be able to wear with pride. The collection comes in a maroon-black cardboard box.

Will Taylor Swift Join the MCU in 'Deadpool 3'?

As long as we’re talking about mysteries — Taylor Swift's involvement in Deadpool 3 is unconfirmed and is pure speculation for now. Theories first came up when fans noticed a similarity between the locations used in a teaser shared by Reynolds for Deadpool 3 and the setting of Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film. In a 2022 interview, however, Reynolds addressed the location speculation and dismissed it. However, he expressed his admiration for Swift and said that he would love to have her in the film.

Fandango's Erik Davis later mentioned that Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige had an interest in making a movie about the mutant Dazzler — a character who is a singing superstar in the Marvel universe. Since Swift is a music superstar in real life, this led to further speculation that she might play Dazzler in the MCU. Rumors resurfaced again when Swift was seen with Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman at an NFL game. On top of all this, in an interview with The Wrap last month, this is what Levy said:

“(The rumors) sure are loud. I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

As Deadpool 3 continues its journey to the big screen, fans can temporarily satisfy their cravings for Wade Wilson's antics with GameStop's Deadpool Funko Pop! Mystery Box release. You can order yours below for $29.99 USD.

Deadpool 3 Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Release Date May 3, 2024 Director Shawn Levy Cast Ryan Reynolds, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Hugh Jackman, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi Studio 20th Century Fox Writers Rob Liefeld, Fabian Nicieza, Paul Wernick, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin

