The Big Picture Deadpool 3, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is set to debut in the MCU this summer, and Funko is already releasing a new set of collectible figures to capture the excitement.

The Pop! figures showcase Deadpool in various outfits, including as a park ranger, professional bowler, heavy metal guitar shredder, and even in lederhosen for Oktoberfest.

The film will see Deadpool team up with Wolverine to defeat a new villain played by Emma Corrin, and there will be appearances by a number of returning characters from the previous Deadpool films.

This year, fans will finally see the return of the Merc with a Mouth to the big screen. Ryan Reynolds is donning the mask once again alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for their MCU debut in Deadpool 3 this summer and Funko is already capitalizing on the hype. A new set of Pop! collectible figures is coming soon featuring Wade Wilson in a wide variety of outfits that highlight the anti-hero's colorful personality.

Deadpool is no stranger to adopting alter egos, especially in Pop! figure form where he just last year donned a smattering of seasonal outfits in a mystery box. For this collection, his new digs prepare him for various jobs like a park ranger, professional bowler, and heavy metal guitar shredder. He's also ready for special events, sporting lederhosen for Oktoberfest, a dress, wig, and crown for a beauty pageant, and pajamas, slippers, and his stuffed unicorn for a sleepover. In case he wants to travel the world and bring carnage everywhere he goes, the final figure of the set sees him dressed as a stereotypical tourist complete with a bucket hat, colorful sunglasses, a fanny pack, a camera, and sandals with socks for maximum chaos. All figures retail at $12 except for the park ranger which is a bit pricier at $15.

The last time viewers saw Deadpool on the big screen was in 2018 with Deadpool 2, just after Avengers: Infinity War took the world by storm and brought the MCU to the peak of its popularity. Things have changed considerably since then, with the cinematic titan entering a new phase and struggling to find its footing ever since wrapping up the Infinity saga. Deadpool 3 hopes to reinvigorate audiences and, although it's now under Kevin Feige and the Disney banner, Shawn Levy and company won't be asked to tone down the violence and crass humor one bit. Expect a lot of hilarious bickering between Wade Wilson and Wolverine to come as they look to save the day and dominate the box office once again.

What's In Store for Audiences in 'Deadpool 3'?

Image via Marvel Studios

Although plot details are thin and Reynolds has specifically warned against leakers spoiling any surprises, we do know that Deadpool 3 will see the fan-favorite anti-hero join the injured Wolverine to defeat a new villain played by The Crown's Emma Corrin. Levy confirmed that the Wolverine viewers will see in the film is the same one featured in James Mangold's masterpiece Logan, which implies some multiverse shenanigans will be involved. On top of everything, expect many returning favorites from the first two Deadpool films including Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna. A few other exciting reprisals, like Sir Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan as Professor X and Magneto, have been teased as well. Just don't expect Taylor Swift to make an appearance in the film.

The Deadpool Pop! collectible set is coming soon from Funko and should soon be available to order. Each figure should arrive before Deadpool 3 hits theaters on July 26, however. In the meantime, check out our guide to the much-anticipated Marvel film here for everything you need to know heading into it, and get a look at the figures in the gallery above.