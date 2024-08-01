The Big Picture Hot Toys unveils a detailed Deadpool figure with interchangeable eyes and hands for creative posing.

The figure includes Deadpool's signature weapons and variant characters like Babypool and Dogpool.

The Special Edition variant of the new figure includes exclusive items like gold pistols and a rocky base with the movie logo.

As Deadpool & Wolverine continues to own the global box office, Hot Toys is ready to show off their latest figure based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster. The new Deadpool 1/6 Scale Figure is a highly detailed representation of Ryan Reynolds' unpredictable mercenary. The faithful design features a masked head with five interchangeable eyes and twelve interchangeable hands. The product's features allow collectors to come up with creative positions and looks in order to represent Deadpool's personality with the figure. Thirty points of articulation on the Deadpool 1/6 Scale Figure provide limitless possibilities when it comes to what the collectible can do.

Just like in the Deadpool movies, the Deadpool 1/6 Scale Figure will be seen with the mercenary's signature weapons. Two katanas, a dagger and two pistols will be included with the collectible, as Reynolds' character takes on the most dangerous villains from the MCU. In addition to including the standard version of the character, the product will include a couple of Deadpool variants. Babypool, Headpool, and Dogpool will be present to wreak havoc alongside the main figure. The variants also appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, as the character discovers more versions of himself from across different points of the multiverse.

As if that wasn't enough, a Special Edition of the Deadpool 1/6 Scale Figure will also include a pair of metallic gold-colored pistols and a specially designed rocky base with the Deadpool & Wolverine movie logo. The collectors who dare to pre-order the Special Edition will be rewarded with exclusive items, but both versions of the product will bring the chaos Deadpool lets loose on the big screen. Both versions of the Deadpool 1/6 Scale Figure are currently available for pre-order at Sideshow, with shipments expected to roll out before the end of the year.

What Is 'Deadpool & Wolverine' About?

Deadpool & Wolverine follows the infamous mercenary as he tries to join the MCU. But even if Wade Wilson believes that joining the franchise will give meaning to his life, the Time Variance Authority from the Loki television series has other plans. Agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) declares that Deadpool has a short amount of time to save his universe, which is why Wade needs Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help him. The sequel has already earned more than $590 million at the global box office, turning it into one of the biggest hits of the year. There's no doubt that the Deadpool 1/6 Scale Figure will be a wonderful collectible for any fan of the movie directed by Shawn Levy.

You can check out a preview of the Deadpool 1/6 Scale Figure below. The product is now available for pre-order at Sideshow.

Get Tickets