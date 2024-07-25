The Big Picture Jensen Ackles almost played Deadpool but prioritized his role as Dean Winchester on Supernatural.

Ackles also auditioned for Smallville's Clark Kent role, losing to Tom Welling.

Ackles found success in the comic book world, voicing Batman and starring as Soldier Boy in The Boys.

Ever since Ryan Reynolds rocked our socks off as Deadpool in the 2016 film, we've been eagerly awaiting the character's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, with the third movie, titled Deadpool & Wolverine, we're finally getting to see the Merc with a Mouth interact with the rest of the MCU. But did you know that there was a time when someone other than Ryan Reynolds would've played Deadpool? It feels inconceivable to even think about, but one Supernatural star nearly landed the Marvel role. Okay, we won't keep you in suspense, it was Jensen Ackles! What happened?

'Supernatural' Prevented Jensen Ackles From Playing Deadpool

For years, Jensen Ackles has been best known for his role as Dean Winchester on Supernatural — and for good reason. Of course, the impressive 15-year show is perhaps why he never officially landed the part of Deadpool; not because he wasn't capable of bringing those costumed characters to life, but because he preferred playing a Winchester on television — or was at least bound by his contract to do so. At the 2022 Salute to Supernatural conference in Phoenix, Ackles took the stage alongside his longtime co-star Jared Padalecki to answer a few fan questions, including about parts they wish they could've taken. In Ackles' case, though he notes that he doesn't regret the decision itself, he casually mentioned a film he wished he could've worked on. "I wasn't available, so the train just kind of stopped there. But, had I been available, I would've had to, you know, jump through the studio hoops..."

Ackles' commitment to Supernatural would've made Deadpool impossible, but he was certainly interested in the project. When a fan asked for clarification concerning what movie he was talking about, Ackles wasn't shy to answer. "Deadpool," he explained. "It was probably a good thing because my ex-girlfriend [Morena Baccarin] was on there and so that probably would have been awkward..." The Supernatural star went on to praise the finished product, noting that the cast was "amazing" and that he probably would've messed up their chances of making more in the future. "So you can keep your Deadpool," Ackles told fans while promoting Supernatural at the 2016 Asylum 16 conference in Birmingham, "I'll keep my Dean Winchester!"

'Smallville' Almost Starred Jensen Ackles

Unsurprisingly, Supernatural cost Jensen Ackles more roles than just Deadpool. Though there's been a longstanding rumor that Jensen Ackles lost out to Chris Evans for the MCU's Captain America, Ackles himself has since debunked that rumor. "Did I audition for Captain America? No, I did not," Ackles told Entertainment Weekly in 2022. "Unfortunately, I didn't get to fight Chris on that one." Despite that, there was one other superhero role that Ackles did attempt to nab for himself, and nearly got. Back in the early 2000s, Ackles auditioned for a little Superman prequel series called Smallville, and could've easily been Clark Kent.

"It got down to Tom [Welling] and me, and they ultimately went for Tom, which was the right decision," Ackles told TV Guide years later. Of course, Smallville eventually called Ackles back during its fourth season for the role of Jason Teague, a part he played until he landed the pilot for Supernatural and exited the show. "...It took some odd turns when I got the call from Supernatural. I had a whole other year left on Smallville, so that drastically changed my storyline." Years later, Ackles would welcome Welling onto his Supernatural continuation series, The Winchesters, where he played Dean Winchester's maternal grandfather.

'The Boys' Is the Latest Superhero Project for Jensen Ackles

Although Deadpool came and went for Ackles, the Supernatural star managed to make a name for himself in the comic book world. In 2010, the star lent his vocal talents to Batman: Under the Red Hood, where he voiced the character of Jason Todd, a former Robin who, after being killed by the Joker, returns from the dead to avenge himself. Years later, Ackles returned to the DC Universe for a new slate of animated films where he would voice none other than the Dark Knight himself, beginning with Batman: The Long Halloween and concluding with this year's three-part Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths.

But perhaps most in-step with Deadpool (and those Captain America rumors) is Ackles' role on Prime Video's The Boys. The gritty superhero drama cast Ackles as the arrogant and uber-violent Solider Boy in its third season. With plenty of references to his time on Supernatural, The Boys gives us the best look at what Ackles' Deadpool might have looked like. While Soldier Boy is certainly no Deadpool, there are some satirical similarities that connect the two. Still, Ryan Reynolds was obviously born to play the role (and called dibs back in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine), so it's definitely for the best that Jensen Ackles was preoccupied with saving the world as Dean Winchester.

Deadpool is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

