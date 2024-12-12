After fighting with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to stop Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and save his world in Deadpool & Wolverine, the Merc with a Mouth is now taking on a much greater foe - childhood sickness. As part of Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort's annual Christmas video in support of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Deadpool is mounting up on Santa's sleigh (don't ask how he got it) with Kidpool (Inez Reynolds) to help fight for the health and well-being of the little ones. They're a little too R-rated, though, so they've recruited a very "wonderful woman" for the occasion in Lynda Carter. Together, they look to bring yuletide cheer and encourage everyone to donate to a good cause that will make a child's life better this holiday season.

The video opens with Deadpool taking up Santa's duties and haphazardly delivering gifts while Kidpool questions what they should do next. That's when the foul-mouthed hero suggests they eliminate sick kids... or, well, eliminate the sickness from kids. They decide they're both a little too crass to appear in front of actual children when their wish for a better representative is granted with the arrival of Carter with a superhero flourish. To help raise money for SickKids, they want Carter to do "the thing" to get into her old Wonder Woman costume from the 1975 television series. Alas, DC lawyers are scrooges, and she can only spin herself into Reynolds's infamous ugly Christmas sweater, much to Deadpool's immense displeasure. Still, her legendary presence is welcome in an all-too-important mission that needs every bit of support it can get.

This marks the sixth year Reynolds has teamed up with SickKids for their donation campaign, and what better time to break out his iconic costume than after Deadpool & Wolverine became the theatrical hit of the year. In past promotional videos, he's worked with NHL star Auston Matthews and singer Michael Bublé to help kids be healthy little terrors again and has seen his sweater magically come to life with Seth Rogen's voice. What's more, in a year when he and his wife Blake Lively dominated at the box office, they're both looking to bring their superpowers to SickKids with an arrangement for the couple to match all donations made up to $500,000 from now until December 24. The video is a fun way to get the word out and have a little extra fun with the character while trying to get the multi-talented Carter to suit up once more.

What Exactly Does SickKids Do?

The Hospital for Sick Children originated back in 1875 when Elizabeth McMaster and other Toronto women came together to open a makeshift hospital specifically to aid kids in need. Since then, the foundation has expanded massively to become a force in the research and treatment of diseases and other ailments that affect children, with an inclusive, family-centric approach to make all patients feel welcome. Their efforts don't end there, as they're also dedicated to training the next generation of researchers and physicians who will carry their mission onward into the future. Ultimately, the goal is to push the boundaries of care for kids by working together to create a brighter future for the youngest among us. Their Precision Child Health is at the center of it all, aiming to inspire people worldwide to create more personalized, equitable health care for kids.

Learn more about SickKids at their official website and donate through the link here before midnight on December 24 for Reynolds and Lively to match the contribution up to $500,000. Check out the promotional video above.

Ryan Reynolds non-family friendly superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine is steraming now on the family friendly streaming platform, Disney+.

Watch on Disney+