Disney's selection of Marvel content grows larger on their streaming platform as several hit R-rated Marvel films are finally arriving to Disney Plus on July 22. The announcement comes after the recent inclusion of adult-oriented Marvel content on the streaming service such as shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and more. Just like the television shows, the movies will be available for fans to stream with parental controls off.

Starting on July 22, fans will be able to stream Logan, which was released in 2017 to critical acclaim. The last film with Hugh Jackman playing the iconic member of the X-Men, Logan joins several X-Men films on Disney Plus that feature the iconic character.

Alongside Logan, Deadpool will also be joining the Marvel family on Disney Plus. Released in 2016 to rave reviews, Deadpool remains one of the most popular comic book movies in recent years due to the unique nature of the character's personality and his ability to break the fourth wall. The popularity of the film led to the development of other R-rated comic book films such as Logan. In addition to the first film, its sequel, Deadpool 2, will also be coming to the streaming service where fans can get a full dose of the character's on-screen antics.

While Disney still remains a family-friendly brand, the recent inclusion of adult oriented content has drawn a lot of attention by some due to the company's established history as family-oriented. With the inclusion of R-rated Marvel films to Disney Plus, perhaps some time in the future more of 20th Century Fox's R-rated catalog, such as Alien and Predator, will be available to stream on the platform.

Once distributed by 20th Century Fox before the studio's acquisition by Disney, the X-Men film series officially ended with the releases of both Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants. Now with the beloved characters under the mouse house, speculation continues about when the team will be introduced to the MCU. Professor X, portrayed by Patrick Stewart, recently appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness indicating that mutants are already on their way to the franchise. A third Deadpool film is also currently in development which will see a welcome return of the beloved Marvel character to the growing franchise. Outside the MCU, Disney Plus is also currently developing a continuation of the classic X-Men animated series from the '90s with X-Men 97.

Logan, Deadpool, and Deadpool 2 will be available to stream on Disney Plus on July 22.