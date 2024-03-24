The Big Picture Deadpool's release timing was perfect, avoiding competition with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America: Civil War.

Deadpool disregarded the continuity of the X-Men films, offering a refreshing and stand-alone experience.

Deadpool successfully parodied superhero movies, giving the genre a needed critique with a razor-sharp wit.

While the genre of big-budget comic book superhero movies is undergoing an adjustment period at the moment, it's a good time to re-examine one of the standouts with 2016's Deadpool. Although the comic book superhero genre had dominated the box office with major studio tentpoles for the previous two decades, the first Deadpool movie emerged as a unique entry, being a Marvel-based IP. With its R-rated antics and meta-fourth wall-breaking commentary, Deadpool carried a sense of wit and sarcastic edge that previous Marvel Studios entries lacked. Deadpool's overwhelming success truly re-energized the superhero movie genre and gave it a nice shot in the arm by offering moviegoers something completely different. Let's look back at how Deadpool served as a glorious triumph and came at just the right time.

Timing Is Everything, and 'Deadpool' Lucked Out

The timing of Deadpool's release was truly perfect. The movie arrived in February 2016, just over a month before the release of Warner Bros. and DC's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a huge swing by Warner Bros. to challenge Disney and Marvel Studios with a lot of pressure riding on it. Not to mention, Marvel Studios was about to launch Captain America: Civil War, a huge event film that pitted MCU stars Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America and Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man against one another. Both DC and Marvel brought out their biggest guns. What's more, Batman v Superman and Civil War were both scheduled for the same release date at one point. In a game of movie studio chicken, Disney doubled down on the release period, and ultimately, Warner Bros. blinked, moving Batman v Superman to March 2016. Warner Bros. moving Batman v Superman was understandable. At the time, DC was just trying to get its huge shared cinematic universe off the ground. Meanwhile, the MCU had firmly established itself as a proven winner among moviegoers, with a string of hits. After turning an obscure IP such as Guardians of the Galaxy into a global box-office smash, it seemed like folly to directly challenge Marvel Studios on the same release date.

It worked to Deadpool's benefit that the film came out before Batman v Superman's polarizing reaction became the talk of the industry, followed by the successive retaliation of Marvel Studios with Civil War. Deadpool carved out its own spot, and star and producer Ryan Reynolds played his cards brilliantly. Comic book fans had wanted to see the film for years, and with the promise of an R-rating, they were hoping for something edgier and different from typical PG-13-rated comic book movie fare.

The marketing for the film took a page out of Deadpool's playbook from the comics. Reynolds announced the film's R-rating with a fake ExtraTV segment, complete with Mario Lopez hosting a faux interview with Reynolds, who is being interviewed remotely via satellite. At first, the segment appeared to announce the film would be PG-13, but then Reynolds appears in costume as Deadpool behind Lopez, bludgeoning the host with a heavy object. The PG-13 fakeout was nothing more than an elaborate April Fools' joke, complete with Saved by the Bell references. The segment was right at home with the type of humor of the comic book character. The R-rating signified that while Deadpool did not have the budget of Batman v Superman and Captain America: Civil War, Reynolds, director Tim Miller, and co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick had creative free rein to make something truly fun and different.

The February release enabled Deadpool to beat both Batman v Superman and Civil War to the punch, setting the tone for comic book superhero films to be released throughout the year. The film would earn $363 million domestically and over $782 million worldwide. That was higher than any previous X-Men or Wolverine movie to date. It proved that the Deadpool franchise entered the mainstream zeitgeist and was a proven box-office commodity.

'Deadpool' Isn't Worried About Continuity

While Deadpool is a Marvel-based IP, it was produced by 20th Century Fox before the studio merged with The Walt Disney Company, so it was still under the Fox-controlled X-Men umbrella of characters. Despite Deadpool acting as an X-Men film franchise spinoff, the creators weren't worried about any strict continuity to the past 20th Century Fox X-Men films. Continuity between Deadpool and the previous X-Men movies was not feasible because the last time Reynolds appeared as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, it was a greatly maligned version of the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, something that becomes a running joke throughout the Deadpool films. Deadpool completely reset the continuity and backstory for Wade Wilson. While a version of the X-Men exists and is referenced in the film, the characters don't appear comparable to any previous motion picture version. Colossus, as part of the X-Men in the movie, bears no resemblance to the character's past onscreen appearances.

The lack of concern about continuity for Deadpool was rather refreshing since moviegoers could walk in and enjoy the experience without knowing any of the previous X-Men films. That was a good thing because, at the time, the continuity of the X-Men film franchise had become more fragmented and confusing following the release of X-Men: Days of Future Past. As a result, Deadpool was operating in its own corner of the Fox X-Men Universe unchecked, and the creators were free to do as they pleased, which worked just fine for the film, comic fans, and moviegoers.

'Deadpool' Is a Successful Parody

With the insane popularity of the MCU at the time of Deadpool's release, more studios were shifting by either attempting their own comic book franchises or trying their hands at shared cinematic universes, with varying degrees of success. With their popularity and success, comic book movies as a genre were rife for parody, and the blades of Deadpool had just the razor edge to poke some holes. Deadpool works well as a great comic book movie and origin story for Deadpool and a sounding board that takes the whole superhero genre down a peg, giving it some well-deserved lumps.

Deadpool not only aims for the character's greatly derided past appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but also Reynolds' previous failed attempt at comic book superhero movie glory in Green Lantern. When Wade Wilson is carted away to be a subject of experimentation, he yells, "Please don't make the super suit green… or animated!" The moment is Reynolds poking at his past failures with the genre, but it's all in good fun. During the film's action-packed climax, rather than listen to Colossus' preachy message about sparing the villainous Ajax (Ed Skrein), Deadpool blows the bad guy away instead. Deadpool has always been more of an antihero than a hero, so that moment tracks. The Deadpool movie marched to its own beat and didn't try to water down or sanitize the character to fit the preconceived ideals of the MCU or 20th Century Fox Studio executives.

The Future of the 'Deadpool' Franchise

The Merc with a Mouth returns to the big screen this summer in Deadpool & Wolverine. TThings will be a bit different this time. This will be the first Deadpool movie produced by Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios due to the studio merger. The sequel not only endeavors to work Reynolds' version of Deadpool into the greater MCU but marks the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. It will be the first proper big-screen pairing between the two iconic comic book-turned-big screen cinematic icons since most fans don't count X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Jackman returns to the role of Wolverine, aka Logan, following the acclaimed film Logan, a glorious sendoff to Jackman's version of the character. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how all that plays out when Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Deadpool and its sequel, Deadpool 2, are streaming now on Disney+ in the U.S.

