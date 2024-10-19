With the character finally having made the much-awaited jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on his third big-screen outing, Deadpool has officially become one of the most beloved trilogies in all of Marvel cinema. Hilarious, action-packed, delightfully brutal, and with surprising amounts of heart, the series follows a wisecracking mercenary who, after being experimented on and left immortal but hideously scarred, becomes a fierce protector of his own interests. Sometimes, this lines up with what the good guys are after. Other times... not so much.

Though it has its fair share of strengths and weaknesses, it's one of the most enjoyable and refreshingly original action movie franchises of the past decade. One of the things that makes it so fun is the fact that every entry is visibly distinct. Each one has been helmed by a different director, has dealt with different stories and themes, and has brought something entirely new to the table. As such, something else that varies from Deadpool movie to Deadpool movie is the rewatchability factor. Each of the three entries is a blast of fun and thus among the most rewatchable Marvel films — but certainly to different degrees. From the entertaining to the even-more-entertaining, the Merc With a Mouth's three silver-screen adventures each have something to offer to those who revisit them.

3 'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Directed by David Leitch

Just two years after the first movie exceeded all expectations and shattered the box office, Deadpool 2 came out to equal fanfare. In it, Wade is devastated to lose the love of his life. Later, when a dangerous cyborg is sent from the future to eliminate a mutant kid, Deadpool must assemble a team to protect the youngster, learning the importance of being a part of a family in the process. The movie is definitely far from being the weakest in the series (that title belongs to another entry), but it kind of is the hardest one to find the will to revisit. There's an awful lot in it to love and to gladly come back to time and time again, but also quite a few elements that make those rewatches feel like a bit of a chore. It's hilarious, surprisingly touching, and it has in Josh Brolin's Cable who's by far the best antagonist in the trilogy, but it also has a series of issues that prevent it from being truly exceptional.

For one, part of what's damaged Deadpool 2's rewatch value is, sadly, Deadpool & Wolverine. Knowing that many of these characters, who the movie spends a lot of time developing, won't be seen again definitely makes the experience of following them feel sort of pointless. Fans would have loved to see more of the likes of Domino and Dopinder in the third installment, so watching them be built up here and then dropped immediately after definitely stings more than a little. On top of that, the rather uneven pacing of the narrative and the pretty annoying presence of Firefist also make revisits a little tiresome and irksome. However, Deadpool 2 is also one of the funniest action films of the 21st century thus far, thanks to sequences like the hilarious X-Force deployment scene. It has great performances, interesting character arcs, and what's perhaps the most moving emotional core of any film in the trilogy. Most fans may not get the urge to return to it as often as, say, the other two Deadpool movies, but the occasional rewatch here and there is guaranteed to be a hell of a good time. In spite of all its flaws, it's arguably the 2nd-best installment of the bunch, and that means a lot.

2 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Directed by Shawn Levy

The most recent Deadpool adventure and the most recent big-screen MCU outing, Deadpool & Wolverine proved to be a smash hit with fans of Marvel and of the character, quickly becoming one of the franchise's many billion-dollar movies — in spite of its R-rating. Where the first film was a rom-com and the second was a family adventure comedy, this one is a buddy comedy through and through. In it, Deadpool is offered a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the Time Variance Authority. However, in the face of his world being threatened by a multiversal crisis, he recruits a reluctant variant of Wolverine to save those he loves from extinction. Although there are plenty of things that arguably make this the weakest Deadpool film (though by no means anything less than irresistibly entertaining), there are also many factors that give it the edge over its predecessor in terms of rewatchability.

For starters, Deadpool & Wolverine is filled to the brim with easter eggs and fanservice. Not the cheap and cash-grab-y type, either. Proper, thoughtful, meaningful, high-quality fanservice. Characters from Deadpool 2 may be absent, but other familiar faces are brought in who more than make up for that absence. Watching the likes of Wesley Snipes's Blade, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Dafne Keen's X-23, and Channing Tatum's Gambit on the big screen again (or, in Tatum's case, for the long-awaited first time) is incredibly thrilling stuff, and fans won't be able to get enough of it on streaming. With a great sense of humor, some of the most rewatchable action scenes of the MCU (narratively inconsequential though they may usually be), and a nostalgia-packed farewell to Fox's Marvel universe, Deadpool & Wolverine is a journey that one can't be satisfied with going through only once. Its lack of a well-written villain and its much more commercial, less heart-filled tone in comparison to its two predecessors does hurt its rewatchability, but just barely.

1 'Deadpool' (2016)

Directed by Tim Miller