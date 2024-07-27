Though it happened so many years ago now it feels like ancient history, there was a long and arduous process involved in getting Deadpool onto the big screen. Technically, it happened back in 2009, in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but that wasn’t really Deadpool, even if Ryan Reynolds was involved. The use/misuse of the character was widely criticized in that film, though Reynolds maintained a passion for playing the character for real, preferably by starring in a solo movie without too much extra X-Men and/or Wolverine baggage. The potential was conveyed through some test footage that found itself leaked online, which naturally increased enthusiasm for a feature-length Deadpool movie to exist; all the ingredients were there, and it just needed a budget. That happened so long ago that Collider reported on such news way back in 2014, which was truly a different time on the Internet. The years have changed things.

2016 was the year when a “proper” Deadpool movie finally got released, and it was a monumental success, paving the way for other R-rated superhero/comic book movies to excel at the box office almost as much as PG-13 fare had in years before. This was solidified when Joker even managed to break $1 billion at the box office, with Deadpool and its sequels proving similarly impressive. But, box office aside, which of the three Deadpool movies is the best? All have a good deal to offer for those who like their superhero movies violent, profanity-filled, and self-deprecating, but not all Deadpool movies have been created equally. The character has, as of 2024, journeyed into the MCU with a third film, so there’s no better time to look back on what is – for now – a trilogy, and rank those three movies from worst to best. As Deadpool himself might say: "How original! Another list article!"

3 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Director: Shawn Levy

Befitting the title, Deadpool & Wolverine isn't just a Deadpool movie, as Hugh Jackman’s a big part of this one, reprising his role of Logan/Wolverine after getting an excellent send-off in the form of 2017’s Logan. Right from the get-go, Deadpool & Wolverine acknowledges how great that film was, and then proceeds to somehow both mock it and kind of respect it, given the events of Logan aren’t undermined or rewritten; there’s another route that’s taken for Wolverine to reappear that doesn’t involve resurrection. Maybe that’s a “having a cake and eating it too” kind of situation (but that's a saying which is an overall pretty stupid one. Why have a cake if you’re not going to eat it? No one ever asks the real questions. Everyone’s too afraid, in these divided and volatile times).

Speaking of divided times: the titular characters here have a strained relationship throughout Deadpool & Wolverine, with the team-up movie excelling most of all when it feels like a buddy comedy. Jackman and Reynolds both have impeccable chemistry on screen, and when the former gets the odd chance here and there to have a slightly more dramatic scene, he shines. So, the comedy can be funny, the two leads are good, and most of the action satisfies… but Deadpool & Wolverine is also undeniably messy, and arguably the shakiest Deadpool movie to date (again, certainly not counting X-Men Origins: Wolverine here). The improv comedy is both a blessing and a curse. A blessing in the sense that there are some very funny one-liners, but a curse in that it throws off an overall sense of rhythm that’s severely lacking in Deadpool & Wolverine compared to the more direct and satisfying first two Deadpool movies. The messiness is emphasized because Deadpool & Wolverine is trying to do so much in two hours, introducing Deadpool to the MCU, bringing Wolverine back into the fold, and showcasing an abundance of cameos. Alongside being a new Deadpool movie, it also has to continue the ever-shaky Multiverse arc for what was once an untouchable cinematic universe (and not untouchable in a Kevin Costner way.)

2 'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Director: David Leitch