With Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) making his grand debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both as a character and franchise, with Deadpool & Wolverine, the possibilities are now endless with potential team-ups for the Merc with the Mouth. While he may not have ended the film by taking his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's made very clear that Deadpool will soon be needed to save the Sacred Timeline, most likely in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars.

Deadpool's latest movie left everyone wanting for more action with this chaotic but beloved character, especially because of how versatile he is. Thoughts are racing through fans' heads with potential team-ups that could take place, especially since the comics have many examples. Much like Spider-Man, Deadpool has a long history of dynamic team-ups, but who among the MCU's many heroes would be the best choice to accompany him on his new adventure?

10 Nick Fury

Played by Samuel L. Jackson

While Secret Invasion may have been one of the most forgetful Marvel Cinematic Universe projects in a long time, that does not mean that audiences have seen the last of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). There's no question that Fury will continue to have a presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — he brought the Avengers together, for crying out loud — even moving into Avengers: Secret Wars.

Fury typically is the man among the Avengers doing secret, undercover work, and Deadpool would surprisingly be well-suited for that. Not only that, but the two characters (much like most Deadpool team-ups) would produce a ton of comedy through their extreme contrast of personalities. Fury, the hardened super spy, teaming up with Deadpool, the mouthy, jokey and bombastic mercenary, would be comedy gold. It would also produce some great action sequences and would allow Jackson to drop some of his trademark f-bombs.

9 Captain America (Sam Wilson)

Played by Anthony Mackie

Unfortunately, Deadpool will most likely not get the chance to team up with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), but he has a huge opportunity to do so with the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Sam Wilson. There's a good chance that Captain America will be a core leader to lead the charge in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so it's almost inevitable that he and Deadpool will get the chance to interact.

Currently, Captain America is a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders, especially going into Captain America: Brave New World. Someone with such a weight placed onto them probably would not have much tolerance for the likes of Deadpool. Captain America isn't like Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), though; he won't just get brutal with Deadpool like Wolverine did and would instead try his best to put up with Deadpool without losing his cool, and it would be hilarious. Plus, everyone knows that Deadpool would do everything to use the shield at least once.

8 The Fantastic Four

Played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach & Joseph Quinn

Although the upcoming MCU iteration of The Fantastic Four hasn't come out yet, there's always a huge chance that Deadpool gets to team up with him in the future. Deadpool actually even has a history with The Fantastic Four in the comics. In a particularly memorable storyline, the Deadpool of Earth-616 broke The Fantastic Four of Earth-TRN841 from prison and teamed up with them to face a villain called the Manipulator.

There is also a world in which Deadpool most likely would have teamed up with The Fantastic Four in the 20th Century Fox universe, had their film, Fantastic Four, failed. Films like Avengers: Secret Wars or a potential fourth Deadpool film open up the possibility for Deadpool to finally meet up with Marvel's first family. The clash of personalities between five major heroes is far too promising to ignore.

7 Hawkeye (Clint Barton)

Played by Jeremy Renner

Hawkeye's (Jeremy Renner) past as the assassin Ronin haunts him, a trauma explored in the series Hawkeye. Teaming him up with a character like Deadpool gives the Merc with a Mouth a chance to meet someone who was an assassin like him but has a negative reaction towards it. There's actually a good chance that the two could learn something from each other. Hawkeye could accept his past a bit better, and Deadpool could see Hawkeye's family and potentially find an arc there.

A guy with arrows teaming up with a guy who shoots a plethora of guns promises some great action and comedy. Obviously, Deadpool would take any opportunity he could to make fun of Hawkeye and his weapon choice. The Merc with a Mouth would also find a way to make fun of Hawkeye's tough career with audiences throughout the years, probably making countless references to his status as a so-called "lesser" Avenger.

6 Blade (Eric Brooks)

Played by Mahershala Ali or Wesley Snipes

Deadpool has faced a plethora of wacky foes, including all the dead U.S. presidents at once, so vampires are not anything out of the ordinary for the immortal mercenary. Back-to-back swordplay with the serious Blade, be it Mahershala Ali or Wesley Snipes, means the hilarious Deadpool would take part in some spectacular action sequences. Plus, Deadpool would have a ton of fun finally getting to meet vampires.

The two could also relate to each other, with both being transformed into something wild and fantastical against their will; Blade was bitten, and Deadpool was tested on. This team-up has the potential to be quite emotional and compelling, besides being epic and funny. Not many would expect it, but it would work very well. With Avengers: Secret Wars most likely bringing the multiverse together, Deadpool and Wesley Snipes' Blade could get a chance to finally have a solo team-up after meeting in Deadpool & Wolverine.

5 The Thunderbolts

Played by Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

While many general audiences would most likely not guess it, Deadpool actually has an intense history with the future stars of the MCU, The Thunderbolts. There was a time when The Thunderbolts were tasked with the seemingly impossible job of killing Deadpool, which put him up against the team. Then, he would join the team in the Marvel NOW! relaunch.

Both of these team-ups could be possible in the future Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Avengers: Secret Wars, if Marvel decides to transfer the Fox universe characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool has the chance to be both friend and foe to the Thunderbolts. Many would argue the best way to go about it would be to get the best of both worlds, and have him fight them in the beginning before eventually joining them towards the end.

4 Daredevil (Matt Murdock)

Played by Charlie Cox

Fans were incredibly excited when it was announced that fan-favorite Charlie Cox would be reprising his iconic role as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool and Daredevil would be an unlikely duo for sure, but they could actually prove to be an awesome one. At times, opposites do attract, and the same can be said about Deadpool and Daredevil. Once, when The Punisher targeted Deadpool for a crime he didn't commit, Daredevil stepped in to help clear his name, and they actually worked quite well together.

The potential for Deadpool to spew some biting fourth-wall breaks here would be immense. Best of all, the two (anti-)heroes are so different that it opens up the opportunity for not only great humor but some unique action. Daredevil is a brawler through and through, while Deadpool is a weapons specialist. This combo opens the door to countless possibilities, especially when unlimited by a PG-13 rating.

3 Moon Knight (Mark Spector, Steven Grant and Jake Lockley)

Played by Oscar Isaac

While most Deadpool team-ups offer a great contrast between him and whoever his partner is, there's also another great type of Deadpool team-up. Rather than giving him someone opposite to him, sometimes it's great to throw someone who is just as wild. He would certainly find someone like that in Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), a man with multiple personalities, each with unique quirks that match Deadpool's freak factor perfectly.

While Moon Knight isn't typically humorous, keeping things unique by always alternating between his three personalities, each with their own goals and peculiarities. Some may find Deadpool unbearable, and some may like him; for his part, the Merc with a Mouth would have a field day annoying them all. At the end of the day, though, these two seem like an incredible match-up that would create chaos unlike anything fans have seen in the MCU.

2 The Punisher (Frank Castle)

Played by Jon Bernthal

Anyone who's watched the Daredevil Netflix series knows that The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) has a very distinct code of justice that would definitely put him at odds with a character like Deadpool. As previously mentioned, The Punisher even hunted Deadpool down in the comics at one point. All it would take is Deadpool killing the wrong person for The Punisher to seek him out.

If these two ever teamed up, it would be because of their shared hatred for a common enemy, and god protect whoever that poor loser is. While Deadpool may be a mercenary, he also has a singular code of justice, making their hypothetical partnership a lot more feasible. The Punisher is also a no-nonsense guy who would snap back at Deadpool's unserious nature, making for a great dynamic between the two.

1 Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

Played by Tom Holland

As if anyone else could be the top pick to team up with Deadpool. For some reason, Deadpool and Spider-Man have been teaming up for a very long time, and it's a fan-favorite pairing among the entire Marvel fanbase. The duo is so beloved that it's happened a plethora of times in the comics, and they even got a comic run. People have been asking for a live-action Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Deadpool team-up for so long that it's almost inevitable that fans get it at some point.

The two characters go together like peas in a pod. Their dynamic is both funny and compelling as they get some pretty emotional moments in the stories they've collaborated on. Spideypool has a fun love/hate relationship that makes seeing them come together such a great time. Some think Reynolds' energy would fit better with Andrew Garfield's version of Spider-Man, but Holland, with his youthful charm and can-do attitude, would also be a great sparring partner for Deadpool.

