Ryan Reynolds is back in the spotlight (as if he ever left), and this time, it’s thanks to the recent release of Deadpool & Wolverine. The Merc with a Mouth’s latest escapades have sparked a streaming resurgence for the original Deadpool, which is now seeing a massive uptick in views on Prime Video. With its impressive 85% Rotten Tomatoes score, it’s no wonder fans are flocking back to where it all began. Released in 2016, Deadpool was a game-changer for the superhero genre. It brought irreverence, fourth-wall breaks, and enough crude humour to make a sailor blush, all while delivering top-notch action. Reynolds’ portrayal of Wade Wilson, the wise-cracking, regenerating anti-hero, quickly became iconic. The film's perfect blend of action and comedy, along with its R-rated edge, made it a hit with both critics and audiences alike.

Fast forward to 2024, and Deadpool & Wolverine is breaking records and hearts with its high-octane action and hilarious banter. The film’s success has not only solidified Reynolds' status as a leading man in Hollywood but also reignited interest in the original Deadpool. Fans are rushing to Prime Video to revisit the film that started it all, reminding us just why we fell in love with Deadpool in the first place.

How Good is 'Deadpool'?

So, what makes Deadpool worth watching again? For starters, it's a masterclass in blending genres. Reynolds’impeccable comedic timing and physicality make every scene a joy to watch. From the laugh-out-loud moments to the brutal fight scenes, Deadpool delivers on every front. The film's self-aware humour, combined with its relentless pace, ensures there's never a dull moment.

And let’s not forget the supporting cast. Morena Baccarin shines as Vanessa, Wade’s equally sharp-witted love interest, while T.J. Miller's Weasel brings an extra dose of hilarity. The villains, played by Ed Skrein and Gina Carano, provide formidable foes that push Deadpool to his limits. Plus, there’s the delightful inclusion of Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, adding a touch of X-Men flair to the mix.

With Deadpool & Wolverine drawing in new fans and rekindling the love of long-time followers, it’s the perfect time to dive back into the original. Whether you’re rewatching for the umpteenth time or experiencing the madness for the first time, Deadpool clearly remains a must-see as it offers something distinctly different to the superhero genre.

