To break the fourth wall. The technique has been around since the early 1900s; since then, it has become a convention more widely used over the last century in theater, television, and film. Breaking the fourth wall means addressing the watcher directly—or, in the case of this article, the reader. From a direct glance into the camera to characters acknowledging they're in a film or, as previously mentioned, talking directly to an audience through a camera's lens. And they're always fun to see incorporated.

Arguably, one of the most notable are those used in the hazardously hilarious Deadpool franchise, in which Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth has free reign to say and do whatever he wants. The trailer for the upcoming third film dropped during the Super Bowl LVIII, getting fans even more excited for its upcoming summer release. Because Deapool's return means the return of his sassy, biting, and hilarious fourth-wall breaks, which have become one of his franchise's most recognizable and hilarious aspects. Here are the ten best Deadpool fourth-wall breaks for you to laugh out loud while you wait for Deadpool 3 to come out.

10 "Deadpool. That sounds like a f***ing franchise."

Well, this aged well.

Oh, Weasel, how right you were. In the beginning, no one knew where the first film would lead or if it would even do well. Deadpool was born from the sheer determination and interest in the character's potential from fans. Despite the complete butchering of Wade's character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a hilariously wisecracking R-rated murderous mutant story was exactly what people wanted to see.

2016's Deadpool broke box office records and received critical acclaim, largely for Ryan Reynolds' chaotic performance. This quote comes from a scene when Wade and Weasel (T.J. Miller) are brainstorming names, leading to an ironic reference to superhero movies' proclivity for milking every last drop out of their ideas. Alas, Wade and Weasel had no idea how right they were when, eight years later, here's that very franchise.

9 "She's gonna do a superhero landing. Wait for it. Woo! Superhero landing!"

"Super impractical..."

Superhero landings are an instant form of excitement. They're usually an indication of power from a protagonist or sometimes antagonist, and they typically involve jumping or smoothly falling from a deathly height that would kill a mortal. Superhero landings are common in movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe, as well as other superhero films, and they always incite a form of adrenaline in viewers.

This quote refers to Angel Dust's (Gina Carano) version of the iconic battle move. Angel Dust aces the superhero landing, prompting a round of applause from the Merc with a Mouth. Wade's right, though. It looks really hard on the knees! But who cares about that when you have superhuman endurance and stamina? Oh, to be a mutant...

8 "You ever see 127 hours? Spoiler alert."

Squeamish? Look away!

"Based on a true story." It's a statement often seen at the beginning of any documentary, TV show, or movie that sets out to tell the tale of a real-life person, historical event, or natural disaster. 127 Hours is a nail-biting biographical drama film released to cinemas in 2010 that tells the harrowing survival story of Aron Ralston, an inspiring mountaineer turned motivational speaker who saved his life after getting trapped while canyoneering. How did he survive? By cutting off his arm pinned between a boulder and the inside of a canyon wall.

This isn't a quote one would likely think about when watching a superhero film. And yet, when Colossus handcuffs himself to Wade... Well, it's pretty clear where this is going. This quote is morbidly funny and remarkably millennial, which makes sense, considering who the audience for this 2016 film was.

7 "I'll sew your pretty mouth shut." "Oh, I wouldn't do that if I were you."

Yeah, please don't do that.

Many of Deadpool's quips are targeted toward a movie, a character, or a real-life person. His upcoming adversary, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), has been on the receiving end of his jokes many times. And if there's one thing he's made abundantly clear in these films, Deadpool isn't afraid to call out his or others' previous industry failures.

It seems like Ryan Reynolds also feels the same about how badly his character was perceived in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and for good reason. As mentioned before, early introductions for the Merc with a Mouth were poor, to say the least, so when antagonist Ajax, A.K.A., Francis (Ed Skrein), threatens to sew his mouth shut if he doesn't stop talking, Wade spoke on everyone's behalf and warned him against the idea.

6 "So dark. You sure you're not from the DC Universe?"

(In our best Batman voice) "I'm Batman!"

The DC Universe is notoriously grittier than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel can absolutely get down and dirty when it comes to the darker and more brutal side of superheroes like Daredevil and The Punisher, they've always had a slightly more comedic approach to their heroes than DC. Deadpool 2 followed in its predecessor's fourth-wall-breaking footsteps. From "Zip it, Thanos!" to Deadpool going back in time and shooting Ryan Reynolds in the head to prevent him from doing the movie Green Lantern, the second movie was just as chock-full of breaks as the first.

During a prison fight, Wade was stabbed in the neck and offended by Cable's hatred towards dubstep, to which he responded with this little gem of a line before continuing the fight over the appropriate music. It's a hilarious quote about DC's infamously bleak tone post-Dark Knight and one of the best fourth-wall breaks in a film that was notoriously not as funny as its predecessor.

5 "You think Ryan Reynolds got this far on his superior acting method?"

Yes, he's just that good.

Ryan Reynolds' interest in Deadpool's character apparently stemmed from the realization that he was mentioned by name in an issue of Cable and Deadpool #2. From then, he signed on to play the Merc with a Mouth in the X-Men franchise's 2009 installment. So, Deadpool's mention of his name in the 2016 release was a surprisingly comedic addition, but not the first time it's happened.

A big part of what makes Deadpool so funny is his devilish tongue, hence the mercenary nickname. It's also why the decision to sew his mouth shut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine was met so sourly by fans. Deadpool got so many aspects of this character right, and staying true to his wisecracking comedic ways combined with Reynolds' portrayal made for a well-deserved success story.

4 "McAvoy or Stewart? These timelines are so confusing."

No, but seriously, which one?

When Deadpool premiered in 2016, the movie's precise place in the X-Men timeline wasn't confirmed. Aside from the presence of Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus, the specifics of its placement and relationship with the famous mutant team were slightly up in the air.

Deadpool name-drops the X-Men many times, including in this hilarious quote that makes fun of the film's lack of clarity regarding its connection with Fox's other Marvel movies. Although later confirmed to be James McAvoy's portrayal with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the second film, the first entry in this franchise made the most out of its vague nature and the uncertainty of the Fox universe future amidst the rapidly rising MCU.

3 "Please don't make the super suit green. Or animated!"

Because Green Lantern's suit is green *and* animated, get it?

When someone is in a position to go back in time in a movie and shoot themselves in the head to prevent their real-life counterpart from making another movie that fails in the future, they've done something right. Right? That was a lot, but in Deadpool's universe, it makes sense. Welcome to fourth-wall-breaking 101.

But this hilarious addition to Deadpool 2's end credit scenes isn't the only not-so-subtle jab toward a certain green superhero's costume. Indeed, there are multiple little easter eggs sprinkled throughout both films; arguably, the most memorable is mentioned in the first installment when Wade asks his captors not to make the super suit green or animated, referencing the unfavorable CGI Green Lantern suit from the 2011 movie. Yes, the Green Lantern suit is that bad and should be mocked at any opportunity, and by god, does Ryan Reynolds agree.

2 "It's almost like the studio couldn't afford another X-Man."

"Tell Beast to stop s***ing on my lawn."

The fact that only two members of the X-Men have ever been shown in the Deadpool films didn't go unnoticed by Wade in the franchise's junior effort, and he's commented on it multiple times throughout both movies. But while he mentioned others now and then, they never made an appearance. That was until the second installment in 2018 delivered the briefest glimpse of more.

After taking Professor X's chair for a joy ride, he begins ranting to Colossus once again about how he never sees any of the other X-Men. "You'd think the studio would throw us a bone. You can't just dust off one of the famous X-Men?" At that point, the lack of characters from the X-Men movies was very much integral to the Deadpool movies, and while the mutant team does make a cameo in this precise scene, it was best to keep Deadpool a solo agent.

1 "Fourth wall break inside a fourth wall break."

"That's like... sixteen walls."

Deadpool's love for a fourth wall break or twenty has been well-established by this point in the franchise. Pretty much every other line is a rupture between worlds. It's an instantly recognizable feature within these movies that makes them stand tall above others who have previously dabbled in the technique. And there aren't many that can pull off a fourth wall break inside another fourth wall break.

In the first film, Deadpool engages directly with the audience while catching them up to speed on what happened to get him to this point in his life. In this scene, he's walking down a street, talking to the camera about how he shares his home with someone viewers have already met before the scene cuts to a different location. He then starts talking about her at that moment, no longer on the street, prompting the start of a fourth wall break inside a fourth wall break to throw fans for a loop. It's a funny and suitably chaotic scene that perfectly captures Deadpool's disruptive nature while further proving that Ryan Reynolds is the perfect choice to play the Merc with a Mouth.

