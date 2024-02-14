The Big Picture Deadpool is getting reissued retro figurines from Hasbro just in time for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The world has become a better place for nerds around the world ever since the first Deadpool and Wolverine trailer was released during the Super Bowl. While the clip only teases the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and admits Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth in the MCU, it’s full of easter eggs for fans to savor. To mark the occasion, Hasbro has brought back two Deadpool retro figurines which will make a fabulous addition to any fans collection.

The X-Men X-Force Retro Marvel Legends Deadpool figurine stands about 6-Inch tall and includes 4 guns, 2 swords, and Toy Biz-inspired 1990s-esque packaging. Another set contains Marvel Legends Ultimate Deadpool Corps figurine with scooter that stands 6-Inch tall and includes 3 figurines –Deadpool, Dogpool, and Squirrelpool – a scooter vehicle, 3 accessories, and a label sheet. The figurines were first released in 2019 and are now available to pre-order.

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Is Full of Surprises

Image via Hasbro

Fans’ excitement to see Jackman and Reynolds joining the MCU in their R-rated avatar was satiated brilliantly be the new trailer that also brought back fan-favorite characters from the Fox’s Deadpool franchise. They also got the first look at Matthew Macfadyen’s TVA agent, Paradox, and the returning character of Pyro (Aaron Stanford) from X-2.

The hype for Deadpool and Wolverine is reflected in the fact that the trailer has dethroned Spider-Man: Now Way Home as the most-viewed trailer launch with 365 million views. Speaking with Collider about Jackman’s return, Reynolds previously revealed, "It's not like adding Hugh Jackman to a movie like this is a hard sell. It's an immediate and emphatic, unqualified yes. It's a lot of moving parts and Fox and X-Men and all that kind of stuff that Marvel needs to sort through. A lot of red tape in order to make that happen. And they did it. And I'm really grateful that they did it, because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. But working with Logan and having Logan and Wade together in a movie is beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have. So I'm really, really super fucking excited to do this film."

The cast also includes Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, along with Emma Corrin as a lead villain and Peggy as Dogpool. While these are the known names who are in the cast, only the makers know what more surprises fans have in store.

Deadpool and Wolverine will crash into theatres on July 26. Meanwhile, you can learn more about the film with our helpful guide here. You can pre-order the X-Men X-Force Retro Marvel Legends Deadpool figure here and the Marvel Legends Ultimate Deadpool Corps figure here.