2016 was a year in which the “superhero bubble” was set to explode. Marvel Studios launched one of their most significant crossover events with Captain America: Civil War, and DC looked to significantly build its own cinematic universe by incorporating various side characters into Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. While it was an exciting time to be a superhero fan, the genre itself risked being inaccessible to average viewers due to the ongoing niche references to lesser-known aspects of canon. Thankfully, Deadpool proved to be a breath of fresh air compared to the rest of the genre due to its filthy, R-rated humor and ability to break the fourth wall. While having a character that could make fun of recurring archetypes was part of the film’s charm, Deadpool’s success lay in its ability to tell a compelling romantic story.

While Deadpool & Wolverine is currently poised to be one of the biggest movies of 2024 at the box office, it's easy to forget that the “Merc With A Mouth” started off as a serious underdog in the superhero landscape. Ryan Reynolds made his debut as the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in an appearance so ridiculous that it continues to be the butt of many jokes in the Deadpool franchise. However, it wouldn’t have been enough for Deadpool to just redeem the past sins of the X-Men franchise. Deadpool operated as a successful romantic comedy within the framework of a standard superhero movie.

'Deadpool' Needed Its Romance To Be Sincere

Despite what the near-constant barrage of self-aware marketing materials may lead viewers to believe, the original Deadpool film is a lot more serious than it's given credit for. The non-linear narrative structure explains that Wade Wilson is essentially left for dead as the result of his cancer diagnosis, and doesn’t believe that he has anything left to offer the world at large. The only reason that Wade has any hope is because of the affection of his girlfriend Vanessa, played in an extraordinary performance by Morena Baccarin. Their relationship, set up in the film’s opening moments, is what drives Wade to go out on a mission of revenge against the villain Ajax (Ed Skrein).

Deadpool needed its romantic storyline to prove that the titular character actually cared about something. As fun as it was to hear Deadpool mock other superhero films and make callous references to Reynolds’ career, this type of juvenile humor could have become relentlessly irritating if there was no narrative throughline to the story. Deadpool is established as a character who is essentially unkillable, which means the stakes of the film need to shift into more emotional territory. It’s not just that Wade is trying to save Vanessa’s life, he wants to prove that he can be the type of hero that is worthy of her affection. Reynolds may have recently found his niche in action films, but it's worth noting that he starred in several romantic comedies like Chaos Theory and Definitely, Maybe before Deadpool’s release. Ironically, those films served as a greater inspiration for his Deadpool performance than anything in X-Men Origins: Wolverine or the highly derided Green Lantern film.

'Deadpool' Handles Its Relationship Better Than Other Superhero Movies

Deadpool’s most surprising attribute is that it handles the romantic storyline better than other films within the genre. The films of Marvel Studios have generally been criticized for being rather sexless, as even the best projects they’ve put out thus far have little to no steamy moments. Some romances, such as the strange dynamic between Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in Avengers: Age of Ultron were almost abandoned entirely. Even though Deadpool is a character where the word “inconsistent” isn’t very applicable, there is a strong throughline to the way he tries to win over Vanessa throughout the first film. Despite constantly making jokes and ruthlessly dispatching villains, it’s always clear what Deadpool is fighting for.

Deadpool also benefits from spending time with its female character, which only makes the eventual action mayhem more exhilarating. Early segments of the film feature the two characters bonding over their shared love of dark humor and each other's bodies. One particularly hilarious montage set to “Calendar Girl” includes the type of decidedly R-rated content that the MCU was completely averse to at the time. Although it's very easy for the female love interest in a superhero film to feel completely inconsequential, Baccarin was able to bring out a real sense of agency in her performance.

'Deadpool 2' Had To Apologize for Fridging Vanessa

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the major reasons that Deadpool 2 failed in comparison to its predecessor was the lack of a compelling romance. The sequel makes the mistake of killing Vanessa off early on in the story, forcing Wade to build a new “X-Force” team that includes Cable (Josh Brolin), Domino (Zazie Beetz), and Peter (Rob Delaney). The idea of a “found family” is a clever one, but the film was clearly lacking in the earnest sincerity that had made the first installment such a breath of fresh air compared to the other X-Men films.

Deadpool 2 earned significant backlash for “fridging” Vanessa, as it is her death that forces Wade to put together his new team of mutants. This was later used as a joke in Once Upon A Deadpool, a PG-13 re-release of the film that sanded off the explicit content to appeal to younger viewers. In a framing device featuring Fred Savage, Wade and the film’s writers are called out for their unfortunate treatment of Vanessa.

What's unfortunate is that Vanessa isn't given much more screen time in Deadpool & Wolverine, as the latest installment in the MCU largely relegates her to a background role in favor of cameos from other Marvel characters. Perhaps the momentary pleasure of seeing previous iterations of iconic heroes reappear is enough to satisfy a majority of the MCU fanbase, but the initial Deadpool managed to pull off a sincere romance despite its own self-awareness. Vanessa was an important part of why Deadpool launched itself as the savior of the Marvel universe, and it is about time that she earned the credit that she deserved.

