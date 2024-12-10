It took eight years for Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to return to the big screen with Deadpool & Wolverine. The film became Marvel's box office darling of 2024, and one has to ask when he will inevitably return. Fortunately, Ryan Reynolds addressed the Merc with a Mouth's potential in the next film, and surprisingly, this anti-hero may wind up as a supporting cast.

In Vairety's Actors on Actors with Andrew Garfield & Ryan Reynolds, the MCU actor doesn't have a clear picture of what's in store for Deadpool's future, but thinks that it's very likely that the character will appear in another movie starring someone else. He thinks that Deadpool is more of a supporting character rather than a main, and he doesn't think he could give the anti-hero another narrative where he's the underdog. So if he does return, one potential project he sees for a future appearance is in a potential Gambit movie, starring Channing Tatum.

"So I don't know what the future of Deadpool will be... The other thing is, I see Deadpool as a supporting much more than he is a main [character], the center. We center him sometimes because that's what they want, but you can't center him unless you take everything away from him. You have to create a situation where he's so much the underdog, and I don't think I can do that again. So I think if he comes back, it's going to be in someone else's movie. Channing Tatum was so excited to play Gambit [in Deadpool & Wolverine], and I would happily be the fifth banana in his movie or anyone else's."

At the moment, there hasn't been any news about whether a Gambit project were to come to life. A solo film almost came to fruition, with a scheduled 2014 release date, but was eventually shelved due to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. However, the character's return was teased via a deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine, where Tatum's Gambit was last seen surviving the void and looking towards a sling ring portal. In addition, there hasn't been any official news if Deadpool will appear in a future project. So far, only a few are attached to Avengers: Doomsday. They include the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn), Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Broke Box Office Numbers in 2024

Ever since it entered theaters in July 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine broke Marvel's box office slump and became the 2nd highest-grossing film of 2024, generating over $1.3 billion worldwide, just under Inside Out 2's $1.6 billion box office gross. The feature was highly praised by fans and critics alike, earning a certified Fresh Critics score of 78 percent and a high audience rating of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to its box office records, Deadpool & Wolverine also broke a massive streaming record on Disney+ as the platform's "Most-Watched Live-Action Film."

As the 2024 Award season is about to take place, the film received a Grammy Nomination for "Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media" and a Golden Globe Nomination for "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement." It also received 10 nominations at the Saturn Awards, including "Best Action/Adventure Film" and it has yet to be revealed if it will receive recognition for the Oscars.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+.

