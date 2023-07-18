San Diego Comic-Con is going to look a bit different this year as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have caused major studios to pull out of the convention. Panels for shows like Good Omens have mostly been cancelled. These strikes also mean that Hollywood productions like Deadpool 3 have halted production as well. However, that doesn’t mean there’s not going to be any Deadpool love at SDCC as the anti-hero’s creator Rob Liefeld is bringing back the Deadpool Scavenger Hunt.

Liefeld has drawn four new Wolverine and Deadpool sketches. One will be hidden somewhere in San Diego each day with the comic creator leaving clues on social media on where to find the drawings. This scavenger hunt was introduced in 2015 when the trailer for the first Deadpool film made its debut.

Wolverine and Deadpool Join the MCU

These new sketches are obviously here to build excitement for Deadpool 3. While it’s always great to have Ryan Reynold’s return as the titled merc with a mouth, the main reason comic book fans are losing their mind over this film is because Hugh Jackman is returning as the fabled X-Men character Wolverine. Not much is known about the plot yet, but this film will see Jackman finally don Wolverine’s yellow and blue comic-accurate costume and will feature other legacy Fox Marvel characters like Jennifer Garner's Electra. Also, despite being the first Deadpool film under Disney and the MCU banners, it will retain the franchise’s bloody fun R-rating. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. You can see one of the sketches Liefeld shared via The Hollywood Reporter below.

Image via THR & Rob Liefeld

RELATED: 'Deadpool 3': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Merc with a Mouth's MCU Debut

When is SDCC?

SDCC is starting later this week on Thursday, July 20, and runs through Sunday, July 23. While the dueling strikes do sting the convention a bit, it gives SDCC a chance to remind attendees what comic con is all about. It’s not just about movies or TV shows, it’s always been about the celebration of comics. When talking about the Deadpool Scavenger Hunt, Liefeld would reiterate that saying, “This is a chance to celebrate the comic book origins of these characters.” Despite the lack of studio panels this year, SDCC is still expecting a massive crowd of around 150,000 people.