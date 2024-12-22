R-rated superhero films had never necessarily done well before 2016's Deadpool, which broke records and quickly became one of the most successful R-rated films of all time. In fact, all three movies in the Deadpool trilogy are in the top five highest-grossing R-rated projects, alongside Joker and the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. Safe to say, it was absolutely no fluke; the Deadpool movies are the perfect mix of humor, violence, and superhero tropes.

The love put into each of these films by Ryan Reynolds and the cast and crew has led to them being some of the most enjoyable R-rated flicks of all time. People adore the character's fourth-wall-breaking and raunchy humor mixed with the awesome action sequences and Marvel Easter eggs. Like any movie, some scenes starring the Merc with a Mount truly stick out above all others and have people continuously returning to them. These are the most rewatchable Deadpool scenes across the trilogy, ranked by how hilarious, subversive, and easy to revisit they are.

10 The Prison Fight

'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Not only is this action sequence exciting, but it serves as the first big active introduction of Cable (Josh Brolin). As craziness breaks out within the prison that Wade Wilson and Russell "Rusty" Collins (Julian Dennison) are being held in, thanks to Cable's jump to action, the two prisoners have to fight through the facility as the man from the future tries to kill them. This is also hammered in the fact that Deadpool is an anti-hero and will still do the right thing when necessary.

The scene also kicks off with a huge subversion of expectations, with Deadpool initially thinking Cable is pursuing him, only to discover that the killer is actually after the young Firefist. It's a very well-choreographed fight between the man who can't die and the soldier from the future, making great use of Wade's "unkillability" and some of the more original jokes in the film, which received some more negative press for slight joke reusage from the first.

9 "The Honda Odyssey f***s hard!"

'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Image via Marvel Studios

After escaping from Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her army, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool end up in the middle of nowhere in a Honda Odyssey, a car that Wade had been bad-mouthing the entire film. With tensions high, Logan eventually breaks and begins freaking out at the Merc with a Mouth, inciting a savage fight between the two.

The fight inside the vehicle is wonderfully put together, with Deadpool and Wolverine duking it out in such close quarters, making for unique choreography. While it's thrilling and exciting, it also has a touch of humor, with "You're the One That I Want" from Grease playing behind it. Also, Wade eventually takes back his words against the Odyssey in a hilarious line, admitting that, for all its flaws, it sure resists a beating.

8 Stopping Firefist

'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Image via 20th Century Studios

While Deadpool 2 may have been the least liked of the three films, it still holds the trend of each movie having some true spectacle in their final fights. The final battle features many great moments — some of the best in the franchise, in fact. It's action-packed and non-stop, giving the supporting characters time to shine, with the likes of Colossus (Andre Tricoteux) getting to take on Juggernaut (Ryan Reynolds).

It also features a great bit of vulnerability from Deadpool, which doesn't come around often. When trying to stop Firefist from, understandably, wanting to kill the man who ruined his life, he opens up to the young man to try and bring him back to the light. It's an honestly heartwarming moment that not many expected.

7 Meeting the Rebels

'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Image via Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine is chock-full of great cameos and moments that had fans' jaws dropping to the theater floors around the world. However, none had fans up in arms like when Logan and Wade met the rebellion against Cassandra Nova made up of characters from Fox's past and one who never got the shot he deserved. When Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), and Gambit (Channing Tatum) walked into their hideout, everyone was blown away.

Not only was this moment huge for fans, but their interaction as a group was absolutely hilarious. Whether it's Deadpool hopping around the truth behind Johnny Storm's (Chris Evans) death or attempting to understand what Gambit is saying through his accent, the jokes here are funny, and the sight of these five talking is wonderful.

6 Fixing the Timeline

'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Image via 20th Century Studios

With the introduction of time travel through Cable, it was inevitable that Wade was going to have fun with it at some point. At the end of Deadpool 2, the Merc with a Mouth gets wild in the timeline. The post-credit sequence also acts as the incident to kickstart Deadpool & Wolverine. Deadpool runs back in time to do a few things that were solely there to please the fans, and it's astoundingly funny.

He not only goes back to shoot his alternate universe self (the hated one from X-Men Origins: Wolverine) but also to murder the version of Ryan Reynolds who decided to accept the infamous Green Lantern script. It's so funny to see Reynolds go back and "fix" his career through the ending of the second film in the greatest franchise he's been part of. He also tries to murder baby Hitler, which is morbidly funny.

5 The Beginning & End of X-Force

'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Rumors of an X-Force movie have been around since the early 2000s. Thus, when a version of the team was introduced and teamed up in Deadpool 2, people assumed the film would act as a test drive of sorts to see if there was any excitement for the project. They have an amazing moment of jumping out of a jet for a big extraction mission. However, things very quickly go awry, and the team dies faster than they were recruited.

In a total subversion of expectations, as the X-Force jump from the plane, they almost all somehow meet their horrific ends on the way down to the song "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC. The funniest part of this is the fact that almost the entirety of X-Force is made up of wild celebrity cameos like Brad Pitt, Terry Crews, Lewis Tan, and Bill Skarsgård. Killing so many huge stars so fast was a very funny move on the filmmakers' part, especially because the only character who survives besides Domino is the only one without any superpowers, Rob Delaney's Peter.

4 Saving Vanessa

'Deadpool' (2016)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The final battle of Deadpool was the perfect way to end the film. For such a low-budget superhero movie, it showed that even without Marvel Studios-level money, some amazing stuff can be accomplished. Not only is the character's humor present, but the action is spectacular, using Wade and Ajax's (Ed Skrein) respective powers very well.

Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) get in on the action, as well, bringing their unique powers to the fight to spice things up a bit. The stakes are high, and the tension is great, with a timer on Vanessa's (Morena Baccarin) life on the line and her oxygen running out. It's the perfect formula for a great final battle and one of the best third acts for a superhero movie.

3 Sacrificing Themselves to Madonna

'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Image via Marvel Studios

"Like a Prayer" by Madonna is a huge part of Deadp