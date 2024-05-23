The Big Picture Taylor Swift's potential MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine is surrounded by speculation, but Ryan Reynolds hints at surprises in store.

Reynolds addresses rumors of X-Men alumni reprising their roles in the upcoming film, sparking further fan curiosity.

While Swift's rumored casting as Dazzler remains unconfirmed, her connections and meetings with Feige have fueled speculation.

Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine has been met with many rumors during the lead-up to its release. But nothing could compare to the ones surrounding Taylor Swift. There was much speculation that The Eras Tour pop star would make her MCU debut in the upcoming R-rated film, and finally, Ryan Reynolds has addressed if they're true or not.

In an interview with Fandango, Reynolds addressed the numerous Swift speculations about the upcoming superhero film. The actor didn't give a solid answer and claimed that "anything can happen" and that "surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

"You know, movies like this… there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film," Reynolds explained. "I saw one that was convinced that Elvis is in the movie. Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

Swift isn't the only name that was speculated to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. Some X-Men alumni, like Famke Janssen and Brian Cox, were also asked about a possible return to their roles. While Cox shared that he has no intention of reprising his role as William Stryker, Janssen gave a vague response about her future as Jean Grey.

What Are People Saying About Taylor Swift Joining the MCU?

Swift has worked with Disney in the past. She had a cameo in the Hannah Montana Movie in 2009, not to mention her Eras Tour concert movie is exclusively available to stream on Disney+. The rumors of Swift playing the hero Dazzler began in 2023 as the pop star is friends with Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively. The speculation soon felt some legitimacy after she was spotted in an NFL game with Hugh Jackman and Reynolds.

In the Marvel Comics, Dazzler (aka Alison Blaire) is a mutant with the power to convert sound and light waves into forms of light energy. She was introduced in the X-Men comic #130 in 1980 as not only a superhero but also a global pop star. The reason why Swift's name was heavily attached to this Marvel superhero is due to the connections that both women have in terms of career and appearance.

While there has not been any confirmation of Swift's potential appearance, CBR reported that she allegedly had meetings with Kevin Feige to appear in a future project. So far, nothing has been confirmed. Deadpool & Wolverine is the MCU installment in the Deadpool films after The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox. The film will have Reynolds reprising his role as Deadpool and the highly anticipated return of Jackman as Wolverine. Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26 2024, and tickets are now available for purchase.