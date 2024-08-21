The Big Picture Deadpool surpasses Thor in global earnings, now at $2.716 billion.

Deadpool & Wolverine's success attributed to marketing, duo dynamic.

Will Deadpool overtake Spider-Man's $4 billion earnings next?

Following the incredible and sustained success of Deadpool & Wolverine at the global Box Office, the red mask-wearing antihero has now officially surpassed Thor in total worldwide earnings, despite producing an entire movie less. Out of the three movies to date, Deadpool has accumulated an astonishing $2.716 billion worldwide, with that number continuing to rise thanks to the threequel's current theatrical run. The four movies in the Thor franchise combine to make $2.705 billion worldwide, with the third installment, Thor: Ragnarok, the best-performing of the four. Each of Deadpool's three projects has outperformed Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Love and Thunder respectively, with just Ragnarok managing to better both Deadpool and its first sequel.

Deadpool & Wolverine has been an unquestionable smash hit, blowing its two predecessors out of the water thanks to a genius marketing campaign and the coming together of a long-sought-after duo. Cited by many as the best of the trilogy, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman combine to bring laughter and action in abundance, with the franchise's customary knowing, metatextual wink bolder and riskier than ever before. In his review for Collider, Ross Bonaime praises these aspects, saying:

"Deadpool & Wolverine is a blast, one of the most straight-up fun films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and like No Way Home, another example of how well Marvel can integrate the past of this company into the future in a satisfactory way. Deadpool has always felt like a character who was boxed in by limitations, and now, with Deadpool & Wolverine, we get the best version of him so far because the reins have been loosened. It's also a delight that manages to provide closure, while also playing to our love of the past, but in a way that feels narratively significant."

How Does 'Deadpool' Compare to Other MCU Heroes?

Close

Now that Deadpool has surpassed Thor in the global Box Office rankings, he may set his sights on others in the MCU given the impressive upward trajectory of his franchise. Already, Deadpool has passed the comparatively small earnings of Captain America, with Steve Rogers accumulating $2.2 billion across three movies. With the release of Brave New World in 2025, however, that number will likely shoot much higher. Deadpool has also already passed Iron Man's total of $2.4 billion and can rest assured that Tony Stark is one competitor that is unlikely ever to catch up.

Deadpool's biggest competitor by quite some distance is Tom Holland's Spider-Man, with the superhero earning just shy of an astonishing $4 billion in just three movies, thanks in no small part to No Way Home earning almost half of that figure. Spider-Man in general has generated almost $9 billion in global revenue across many different incarnations and styles, making the character one of cinema's most lucrative.

Deadpool has surpassed Thor in global Box Office earnings. You can catch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters right now.

Get Tickets