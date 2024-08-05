The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine is on track to hit $1 billion, making it the top-grossing R-rated movie globally.

The film is part of an elite club, with 3 of the top 5 highest-grossing R-rated movies being Deadpool movies.

Budgets have increased with each film, with Deadpool & Wolverine reportedly produced for $200 million.

Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine is just a few days away from hitting the coveted $1 billion milestone at the global box office, but even if the movie were to disappear from theaters this very day, it would still be able to look back proudly on what has been a blockbuster 10-day run. In its second weekend, the superhero sequel broke a handful of new records, having become the top-grossing R-rated movie in domestic box office history, while also securing a spot among the top five highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time at the global box office. But what’s more remarkable is the company that it finds itself in.

Currently, three of the top five highest-grossing R-rated movies in history are Deadpool movies. The first film, directed by Tim Miller, ended its run with $782 million worldwide in 2016. A sequel, directed by David Leitch, was released only two years later, and concluded its global run with $786 million. It took a full six years for Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine to come around, mainly because of the delays caused by Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox and its assets. For a while there — and this is addressed directly in the movie itself — it seemed unclear if fans would get more Deadpool movies at all, and even if they did, it was unclear if those movies would retain the gory, foul-mouthed quality of the first two.

This weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine retained the top spot at the global box office, and pushed its running total to a stunning $824 million, which means that the third, fourth, and fifth-biggest R-rated movies of all time feature the Merc with the Mouth. The number two spot is currently claimed by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer ($977 million), while Todd Phillips’ Joker ($1.06 billion) has held on to the number one spot since its release in 2019. Deadpool & Wolverine will overtake them both in its third weekend of release.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is About to Join An Elite Club of MCU Movies

Combined, the three Deadpool movies have generated around $2.4 billion worldwide. The budgets for these movies have also escalated with the passing years. While the first film was seen as something of a scrappy underdog with a reported budget of under $60 million, the second movie came with a reported price tag of $110 million. Deadpool & Wolverine, on the other hand, was reportedly produced for a more standard superhero budget of $200 million. It is, however, the lowest-rated film of the trilogy on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where it has a 78% score, as compared to the first and second films’ 85% and 84% approval ratings, respectively.

Each of the three movies features Ryan Reynolds in the titular role. They’ve made him an A-list star, whose identity has become inseparable from the fast-talking comic book character. Deadpool & Wolverine marks his reunion with Hugh Jackman, over a decade after they first played the titular characters in the poorly-received X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Also starring Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.