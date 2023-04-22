The Big Picture Marvel, not FX, was responsible for canceling Donald Glover's Deadpool series.

Donald Glover responded in true Deadpool fashion, making meta jokes about the show's cancellation through a satirical screenplay.

The show's test footage was leaked by Titmouse Animation, mirroring the legendary way the test footage for the first Deadpool movie appeared online.

It's been far too long since we last saw Wade W. Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) cause fourth wall-breaking chaos, but that hiatus is finally set to end with one of the most anticipated films of 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine. Set to star Hugh Jackman in a comic book-accurate Wolverine suit, Reynolds as the self-proclaimed Marvel Jesus, Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and The Crown's Emma Corrin, the Merc with the Mouth's entry into the MCU is going to be one heck of a ride. Even though he is a character who literally cannot die, the Deadpool character keeps finding himself in development hell for his various adaptations, and the cancelled TV show from Donald Glover is one of the most significant and most prominent examples of that.

Announced in 2017, just one year after the long-gestating Deadpool movie broke box office records, the famed actor, writer, musician, producer, and comedian was announced to be working with FX and Titmouse animation on an animated Deadpool series. Glover's name being attached to any series is undoubtedly worth paying attention to. The star was a major contributing factor to the success of Community, won Primetime Emmy gold thanks to his hit FX series Atlanta, and stars alongside Maya Erskine in Prime Video's hit TV series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. On paper, this concept sounds like a slam dunk in every way. Donald Glover, FX, and Titmouse were all more than established and respected names at the time of the show's announcement, yet for some reason, the show was ultimately dropped entirely. The question is... why? If you ask FX, Donald Glover, or Titmouse, they'll likely point the finger at Marvel.

Marvel Didn't Want Donald Glover's Deadpool Show

A few months after production on Glover's vision of Deadpool ceased, only a year following its announcement, longtime FX President John Landgraf said that the network was interested in bringing the show to life but was ultimately vetoed by the higher-ups at Marvel. Remember, this was before the historic merger between Marvel owner The Walt Disney Company and X-Men/Deadpool film and television rights owner 20th Century. Due to Glover's project being animated, this likely means that Marvel Studios had more creative control over the show than they did the Deadpool movies. Even though Landgraf's statement is entirely professional and inoffensive, it perfectly cast Marvel as the villain of the Deadpool show's cancellation.

"I think that Marvel will revive it, because they have the rights. They own the IP and they have the rights to do an animated adult series based on any of the X-Men characters, and based on Deadpool specifically. They didn’t want to do the show that Donald and Stephen [Glover] wrote. We would have done the show that Donald and Stephen wrote, but it wasn’t our decision. When Marvel decided not to do that show, we parted company with them as did Donald and Stephen. Now it’s totally up to them [Marvel] whether they hire someone else to do a different show."

Donald Glover Shot Back at Marvel as Deadpool

Even if one were to have never worked in the television industry before, it's not hard to imagine how devastating it is for a creator when a project is cancelled, especially when it was already in development for a year. Donald Glover and his co-writer and real-life brother, Stephen Glover, were likely and understandably dismayed to hear that their version of a hugely popular character was being shelved. It's times like this when aspiring Marvel writers likely ask themselves the following question — What would Deadpool do?

Odds are, Wade Wilson would probably make some meta jokes, and Donald Glover made an incredible one just days after his Deadpool series was shelved. One week after the show's cancellation, the Atlanta creator posted fourteen script pages from one of the show's episodes, also noting that he "wasn't too busy to work on Deadpool." It's not uncommon for creatives behind a cancelled project to release bits and pieces from a project they were working on, but there was something unique about the script pages Glover posted.

It doesn't take long for the script's version of Deadpool to start poking fun at the show's cancellation, with lines like the following suggesting that one of the reasons the show may have been canned was because the character sent the wrong political message:

"DEADPOOL: You know, I’m not mad about this whole 'cancelled' thing. I actually think it’s a good thing. I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun loving white man ranting on TV? (hard sell) Other than the PRESIDENT!"

The satirical script also implies that maybe even racism played a part in the show's cancelation, citing the show's all-Black writing team:

"DEADPOOL: Do you think they canceled the show…cause of racism?! Yeah, but all the writers were black. And the references were pretty black too. I heard they went over the lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week."

Finally, the self-referential screenplay makes an even more direct jab at Marvel:

"DEADPOOL: What? The Marvel stuff I said in it? All I said was Marvel was trying to sell toys to seven year old boys and fifty year old pedophiles. That’s just funny. They’re cool. They get it."

Donald Glover wasn't the only one who gave fans a taste of the chimichanga that could have been. Perhaps taking inspiration from the leaked test footage for the 2016 Deadpool movie that ultimately led to the project finally getting made, Titmouse Animation decided to "leak" the test footage for their own Deadpool project to see if it would gain some traction. The footage released by Titmouse is similar to the viral footage of the Reynolds incarnation, seeing the Merc with a Mouth violently murdering goons while cracking jokes left and right.

Titmouse even uses voice lines ripped directly from the original Ryan Reynolds film, signaling that the series was going for a similar tone to the movies while not being directly connected. Shortly after posting the footage, it was removed by Titmouse, likely to avoid any legal issues with Marvel or FX. That being said, if you want to see the footage for yourself, it's still pretty easy to find online, albeit unofficially.

Deadpool's Next Steps Are the MCU

A lot has changed for Marvel and FX since 2018, particularly when it comes to the merging of the Walt Disney Company and 20th Century Studios. While Marvel Studios has been primarily sticking to family-friendly content in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they have been experimenting with more adult content. Hulu got its adult animated series based on a Marvel property with the stop-motion sitcom M.O.D.O.K. and Disney+ has since embraced the grittier Netflix sereis it inherited with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. Plus, Deadpool himself is set to make his big MCU debut in the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be rated R. It's evident that Marvel, or at the very least the MCU, is beginning to cater to more adult-oriented audiences.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dropped the franchise's first official F-Bomb, Echo became Disney+ and Marvel Studios' first TV-MA rated show (with the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again expected to follow suit), and the MCU's reboot of Blade has been confirmed as their second R-rated feature, seemingly showing that Deadpool & Wolverine's rating is not a fluke. Add in the massive success of adult animated superhero shows like Harley Quinn and Invincible and the entertainment marketplace seems like it would be much more inclined to a show like Donald Glover's Deadpool. Whether Glover would still be interested in creating the show is unknown, but if he did, he'd undoubtedly nail it. To sum it all up, Donald Glover's Deadpool show seeing the light of day doesn't seem likely, but it also doesn't seem impossible, either.

In the meantime, Deadpool's next live-action adventure, Deadpool & Wolverine, is set to hit theaters on July 26.