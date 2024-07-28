Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t miss many opportunities to reference the Marvel Multiverse, be it through winking cameos, former 20th Century Fox stars returning to their roles, or introducing Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), Charles Xavier's twin sister, as the primary villain. Yet director Shawn Levy's film omits one key character (technically, an aspect of an existing character): Copycat, the costumed alter ego of Vanessa Carlysle (Morena Baccarin). The Vanessa known to movie audiences and the comics entity upon which she's based share emotional overlap, but otherwise radically diverge; the latter is both a mercenary and a mutant. Excluding Copycat is an odd choice given the wealth of other character Variants that Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) encounters during his universe-hopping, and how presumably easy including a Vanessa Variant would be — especially since Wade's beloved remains his primary motivation throughout Deadpool & Wolverine despite them being on the romantic outs. Copycat's underlying potential is too good to ignore; her complex history brings her and Deadpool into constant romantic conflict.

Who Is Copycat in the 'Deadpool' Comics?

Created by writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Greg Capullo, Vanessa first appears in 1990's New Mutants #98. Born to human parents, she's a mutant shapeshifter with blue skin and red eyes like Mystique. Unlike Mystique, Vanessa has white hair and more potent abilities; she can mimic someone down to the cellular level. If the person in question is a mutant, Vanessa inherits their powers. The more contact she has with someone, the more information she absorbs, including their memories and personality. She can even change into animals.

Disowned by her parents for her mutation, a teenage Vanessa struggles to survive on her own. She takes what small jobs she can, and uses her shapeshifting abilities to her advantage. She meets Wade Wilson while working as a sex worker, and the pair fall deeply in love. Much like Deadpool 2, Wade's mercenary habits endanger Vanessa’s life. She stands strong against the fallout; no matter how much his enemies threaten her, she never betrays Wade. That tenacity saves her life on more than one occasion: Zoe Culloden, a time-traveling agent of the interdimensional law firm Landau, Luckman, and Lake, finds Vanessa impressive enough to intervene during an attempt on Vanessa's life.

Once Wade receives his cancer diagnosis, he breaks up with Vanessa. It's a misguided attempt to protect her, one Wade worsens by claiming he doesn't reciprocate her love. In the end, his departure only shatters Vanessa's heart. Not long after, she adopts a mercenary lifestyle and a costumed persona of her own. Vanessa's compassionate side never fully adjusts to her new profession's darker requirements, but being a metamorph appeals to a variety of clients.

Deadpool and Vanessa’s Romance Is Complicated

Vanessa and Wade frequently cross paths as either enemies or on-again, off-again lovers. It's as common for them to trade blows as it is to dance in and out of a doomed relationship. They become "coworkers" once Tolliver, an arms dealer, employs them for separate jobs. Vanessa's assignment, delivered via blackmail, is infiltrating Nathan Summers/Cable's X-Force group by posing as Domino (a main supporting character in Deadpool 2 and played by Zazie Beetz). Essentially, Vanessa becomes a spy, feeding Tolliver sensitive information. The X-Force never suspects her unwilling duplicity.

Vanessa draws the line once Tolliver instructs her to bomb the X-Force's base. She refuses; her teammates are good people. Plus, she's fallen for Cable, who happens to be Domino's love interest. And speaking of complicated romances — Tolliver contracts Deadpool to bring Vanessa to heel and fulfill her mission if she keeps resisting. Why? You guessed it: Tolliver knows their history. Wade confronts Vanessa in her Domino disguise and brutally fights his ex-love with no apparent hesitation or regret.

What Happens to Vanessa in the 'Deadpool' Comics?

Her forgery exposed (and the real Domino rescued from Tolliver's captivity), Vanessa flees the X-Force. She lies low with a friend and heals her literal wounds — Deadpool stabbed her in the back. Wade, being angry and out for revenge, has other plans. That tune of his changes once Vanessa almost sacrifices herself to save his life. Reminded of his past and current feelings, Wade intends to confess his renewed love. Vanessa isn't interested by this point; she's fallen in love with Garrison Kane, another X-Force member. Wade mostly lets Vanessa move on without a fuss — "mostly" being the keyword. In one of his less gracious moments (to put it mildly), he tries to kill Vanessa one last time; Wolverine saves her life.

Vanessa and Garrison retire from mercenary work, take up acting at the local theater, fight Psycho-Man in the Microverse, and make peace with the real Domino. Their quiet life doesn't last long: Weapon X's experiments catch up with the couple, rendering both of them psychologically unstable. Weapon X then tasks Vanessa with recruiting Deadpool to the organization. Her attempts become a messy seduction and a jealous rampage over another woman. Instead of trying to restore Vanessa to her true self, Weapon X deems her an unreliable mistake and orders Garrison to kill her. Kane, no longer the caring man he once was, shows no qualms about trying to assassinate his lover. However, when Vanessa does die (cradled in a grieving Deadpool's arms), it's during a confrontation with Sabretooth, Wolverine's arch-enemy.

Years later, in 2014, Fabian Nicieza and Scott Hepburn's Deadpool run surprises viewers by showing Vanessa alive and well. The comics never explain her resurrection, but the brief glimpse of her smiling, pretending to be a chimichanga street vendor, implies that she embraces her second chance at life — one without Deadpool. In alternate universe storylines, like Age of Apocalypse, Vanessa joins the Brotherhood of Chaos and assumes Scarlet Witch's powers. Outside comics, Vanessa briefly appears in X-Men: The Animated Series Season 4.

The Next 'Deadpool' Movie Should Include Copycat

Even though the Deadpool films reduce Vanessa's complexity (never a good sign for a woman love interest in a superhero saga), making her human simplifies and clarifies the story. Instead of simultaneously introducing Deadpool's origins and addressing Vanessa's mutation in a movie that exists on the fringes of Fox's X-Men universe, her human connection with Wade grounds him. Vanessa reminds him that, at the end of everything, he's not merely the Merc with the Mouth but the Wade Wilson who adores Vanessa enough to die for her. Likewise, removing the relationship's more toxic nature lets their romance be the series' sensitive heart.

Still, it's surprising that Deadpool & Wolverine didn't take advantage of an obvious opportunity. Wade could've easily crossed paths with Copycat during his Mad Max misadventures — especially since this third outing continues to position Vanessa as the center of Wade’s world. He rejects Mr. Paradox's (Matthew Macfadyen) offer to join Earth-616 because he refuses to let his small, treasured friend group perish. Showing Wade an alternate reality where Vanessa either becomes Copycat or was born with her mutant abilities could’ve grounded this sentiment further and demonstrated how Deadpool's presence has impacted other universes.

Doing Copycat justice beyond an Easter Egg means a longer movie. However, even a quick Easter Egg gives Baccarin more to do as Vanessa, something both the character and the actor need. Vanessa's capture in the finale of Deadpool 1 dangled the possibility of her gaining powers, and Baccarin had teased a "surprise" ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine. For now, that complex thread and its potential remains unexplored. Considering the future, the opportunities are endless. Hopefully, future installments give Vanessa's comic book origins the Maximum Effort they deserve.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters across the U.S.

