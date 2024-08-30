Deadpool & Wolverine was an insanely fun ride into the void with several call-backs and variant cameos, such as Chris Evans' Johnny Storm. Not only do a lot of these cameos add to the story, like Channing Tatum's Gambit, which enables us to explore what happens to superheroes who never got a chance on the big screen, but they were incredibly entertaining. Wesley Snipes' Blade returning is something most fans will have never thought they would see, and it was a spectacular reveal which certainly had fans ecstatic in the cinema. However, the scene where Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) fight the Deadpool Corps, consisting of hundreds of Deadpool variants, was a step too far.

Unlike Blade and Elektra, the Deadpool Variants Aren't Interesting

Simply put, the numerous cameos playing Deadpool variants is so overwhelming, it washes over you. Blake Lively’s Lady Deadpool, Nathan Fillion’s Headpool, Matthew McConaughey’s Cowboy Deadpool, and so many more are nice bits of trivia to know after the film, but at the time, they aren’t recognizable. Instead, they take you out of the film, simply leaving you to think about how these cameos came to be. This goes against what made Tatum, Snipes, and Jennifer Garner's cameos so great. We got to have a moment of recognition and then watch as these heroes contributed to the story in comedic ways, like Garner's Elektra not caring that Daredevil, most likely a Ben Affleck variant (Garner's ex-husband), had been killed.

Poor Action and CGI Ruined This 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Scene

The next issue is the action. The long take of Deadpool and Wolverine tearing through the Deadpool Corps lacks tension, as it falls foul of the classic superhero issue in films, where heroes fight villains with similar abilities. The weapons and moves of all the characters are rather consistent and boring. Bullets being fired and Wolverine slashing at Deadpool is something we had already seen for over an hour by this point in Deadpool & Wolverine, so to simply go back to it and shoot it in a way we are not up close and personal to the action removes a lot of the impact of the hits.

After Deadpool and Wolverine have torn through the Deadpool variants, the variants "drop-dead" only to bounce back to their feet, whereas Deadpool and Wolverine are invincible, taking hits and moving forward, creating an inconsistent power scale. This action ends with the now-already-infamous CGI Hugh Jackman, who stands in some kind of NPC stance, as well as a CGI error involving Deadpool's blades cutting/glitching through Wolverine's arm at one point. It’s a particularly awful shot on a rewatch, and is now the standout moment of the entire scene.

This Scene Added Nothing To 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Plot

Both of the previously mentioned issues are symptoms of the larger problem at hand. The problem being that this scene added nothing to the overall plot. The fact that the Deadpool Corps is "defeated" because Peter (Rob Delaney) turns up out of nowhere, and that they all randomly love him fails to land comedically. It highlights that the scene’s only purpose was so Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) could get to the world-ending machine, and the only standout was that more meta cameos could be included. In doing so, it takes the viewer out of the movie and shows that the climax is moving in a rather predictable direction, taking away tension from the great sacrifice that Deadpool and Wolverine then miraculously survive in the end.

Compared to the other cameos seen throughout Deadpool & Wolverine, the celebrity inclusions in this fight scene add little in terms of star power and actively take viewers out of the scene. On top of this, the action lacks that punch that previous fight scenes in the movie carried, like Deadpool and Wolverine's first fight in the void or their brawl in the Honda Odyssey. Overall, this scene fails to add to the tension of the climax and creates a predictability to the narrative that could have been avoided.

