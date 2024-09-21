The blockbuster Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine hasn’t yet concluded its phenomenal theatrical run — the movie is still inside the top five at the domestic box office — but it has already begun preparations for the second chapter in its journey. On Saturday, it was announced that two limited-edition 4K steelbooks for the superhero sequel will be released a few weeks after it lands on digital streaming platforms in October. Deadpool & Wolverine was released theatrically at the end of July, and has since emerged as one of Marvel’s biggest hits of all time.

The limited-edition steelbooks will include Blu-rays, as well as a digital code. First looks at the cover art for the two steelbooks reveal both titular characters at the front-and-center. While one cover focuses on Deadpool, the other spotlights Wolverine. The disks also highlight both characters separately, inviting collectors to bag both editions. Interior art shows all the variants of Wolverine that Deadpool encounters in his mission to recruit the character, as he prepares to save everybody he loves from extinction. The steelbooks will be released on October 22, a few weeks after the movie debuts on PVOD platforms beginning October 1, according to When to Stream.

By then, Deadpool & Wolverine would probably have run out of steam at the box office. The movie has grossed nearly $625 million domestically and over $1.3 billion worldwide so far, establishing itself as the second-biggest hit of the year, the biggest R-rated release of all time, and one of the most successful films to have been produced by Marvel Studios. In fact, Deadpool & Wolverine is now the fifth-biggest MCU film of all time at the domestic box office, and the seventh-biggest globally. Before it lands on digital, and subsequently on physical media, the movie would hope to overtake Black Panther’s $1.33 billion lifetime haul to become the sixth-biggest superhero film of all time globally.

Disney Is Putting Maximum Effort Into 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Home Video Release

Deadpool & Wolverine debuted to positive reviews and even better audience response. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular heroes, the movie currently sits at a “fresh” 78% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But it's the film's 94% audience score that deserves a shout-out — it's solid enough for the film to have earned the platform’s recently unveiled “verified hot” badge of honor. In the film, the two titular characters go on a multiverse-hopping adventure to save Deadpool’s “family,” whose existence is threatened by a middle-manager played by Matthew Macfadyen, and the disgruntled Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin.

Also featuring cameo appearances by Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner and Wesley Snipes, Deadpool & Wolverine was produced on a reported budget of $200 million and is directed by Shawn Levy. You can get a better look at the steelbook covers above, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

