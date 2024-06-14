The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine projected to have the biggest domestic opening for an R-rated movie ever, potentially reaching $200-$239 million.

Director Shawn Levy, known for working with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, could be in line to direct Avengers 5 if the film is a hit.

Fans eagerly anticipating the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26, with the possibility of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds teaming up on screen.

Arguably the most anticipated movie of the year is looking to shatter box office records when it premieres in theaters this summer. A new report from Deadline revealed box office projections have Deadpool & Wolverine opening to a domestic total of between $200-$239 million, which would be far and away the biggest domestic opening of the year and for any R-rated movie ever. Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds holds the record for the highest-grossing R-rated domestic opening with his first Deadpool film, which grossed $132 million during its first weekend in theaters. Dune: Part Two currently sits as the biggest domestic opening weekend of 2024 thus far, bringing in $82 million, which Deadpool & Wolverine is tracking to double, and potentially even triple.

While these numbers are colossal, it wouldn't be the first time a Marvel movie, particularly one that returns an iconic character, made waves at the box office. Spider-Man No Way Home opened to a domestic weekend of $260 million, which is more than triple the current 2024 total of Dune 2. Four of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time also belong to Marvel, with Avengers: Endgame landing at the #2 spot behind James Cameron's Avatar, and No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and 2012's The Avengers all grossing more than $1.5 billion worldwide by the end of their theatrical runs. Regardless of what final total is, it's a guarantee fans will be lining up in theaters on July 26 to see Hugh Jackman don the claws alongside The Merc with a Mouth.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is an Avengers Test for Shawn Levy

Close

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has worked with Reynolds twice before on Free Guy and The Adam Project, and also teamed up with Jackman for Real Steel in 2011, but this will be the trio's first time working together. A recent report revealed that Levy was in the running to direct Avengers 5, which is in the process of being reworked following Marvel's firing of Jonathan Majors. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was originally attached to direct but backed out last year. Marvel also asked Levy about helming the film earlier in the year, and while he was forced to decline due to scheduling conflicts, it appears an offer is back on the table. If Deadpool & Wolverine premieres to a good reception and makes a splash at the box office as it's projecting, Levy could be a shoo-in to direct Marvel's next big team-up film.

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters on July 26. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and find tickets below.

FIND TICKETS