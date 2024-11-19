Deadpool & Wolverine has recently entered Disney+ after a successful box office performance, and it seems the MCU blockbuster can't seem to stop breaking records. It was revealed that the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led feature pulled huge numbers in its Disney+ debut and became the platform's Most-Watched Live-Action film since 2023. The only thing that's left is a potential Oscar nomination.

TVLine reported that 19.4 million viewers tuned in to the film the moment it entered Disney+ during the first six days. This broke a record set by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever back in February 2023, when it generated 2.3 billion viewing minutes during its first week, according to Deadline. As of writing, Deadpool & Wolverine received a Certified Fresh Critics' Score of 78 percent and a Verified Hot Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third installment of the Deadpool live-action films and features the anti-hero's debut in the MCU since the 20th Century Fox acquisition. The MCU blockbuster generated over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, just over Joker. It is also the 2nd highest-grossing film in 2024, just under Inside Out 2 and the 20th highest-grossing film of all time, just above Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The film was nominated for the 2025 Grammy Awards for "Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media" and it has yet to be revealed if it will receive recognition by the Academy for next year's Oscars.

Will Deadpool Return to Marvel?

Image via Marvel

Deadpool & Wolverine has pulled huge numbers since its theatrical release, generating over $200 million in its domestic opening. And while it didn't surpass Avengers: Endgame's record of $2.7 billion, the 2024 film is the MCU's 7th highest-grossing film of all time, just under 2018's Black Panther.

At the moment, there haven't been any announcements if this character would return in any capacity, whether it's a live-action film, cameo, or through animation. But an interview with Extra revealed that Deadpool 4 isn't in the cards. According to Reynolds, working on Deadpool "swallows his life," and it doesn't help that he has children.

But just because Deadpool isn't coming back doesn't mean another character from the 2024 feature could make a possible return. It was speculated that Marvel Studios was pleased with Channing Tatum's performance of Gambit, especially since his original solo film was shelved for good. While it's still unknown when he will return, a deleted scene from the film teased that this mutant survived the brawl in the void and has his eyes set towards a sling ring portal.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to stream on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+