The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine breaks domestic box office records with $97 million in second weekend.

The movie has surpassed several R-rated box office milestones, outgrossing predecessors and setting new records.

Trap debuts at number three with $15 million and mixed reviews.

Disney’s superhero blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, exceeded expectations for the second weekend in a row at the domestic box office, breaking a two-decade-old record in the process. The movie grossed an estimated $97 million in its sophomore weekend of release, pushing its running domestic total to over $390 million. This makes Deadpool & Wolverine the top-grossing R-rated film in domestic box office history, overtaking 2004’s The Passion of the Christ, which made a little over $370 million in its theatrical run.

Deadpool & Wolverine debuted with a record-breaking $211 million in its first weekend in domestic theaters and has since set new records for R-rated movies on each subsequent day of release. In addition to passing Mel Gibson’s controversial biblical epic, Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed the lifetime domestic hauls of both its predecessors — Deadpool 2 ($324 million) and Deadpool ($363 million). In its journey to becoming the top-grossing R-rated movie in history, it also out-performed the likes of Joker and Oppenheimer this weekend, although it still trails both films on the global front. That being said, Deadpool & Wolverine is all but certain to pass the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office in a matter of days.

Debuting in third place this weekend, writer-director M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap grossed an estimated $15 million, which marks a minor increase over the $14 million that Shyamalan’s last film, Knock at the Cabin, opened with in 2023, but below the $17 million debut of his mid-pandemic hit Old. Starring Josh Hartnett as a serial killer engaged in a cat-and-mouse chase at a pop concert, the movie opened to mixed reviews, and a worryingly low C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Trap marks Shyamalan’s first film in years with Warner Bros., after a string of hits with Universal that helped revive his career.

The Summer Box Office Has Delivered Blockbuster After Blockbuster

Trap narrowly missed debuting at the number two spot, which went to the holdover hit Twisters. After taking a hit last weekend because of Deadpool & Wolverine, the disaster film rebounded in its third weekend, grossing an estimated $22 million and taking its running domestic total to $195 million. It should be able to pass the $200 million mark in a few days, after which it will set its sights on overtaking the Twister’s $240 million lifetime haul from 1996. That being said, Twisters, like the fellow Universal tent pole The Fall Guy, has been given a relatively short theatrical window and will be released on digital platforms not too long from now.

The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by the animated blockbusters Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2. The Illumination hit grossed over $11 million this weekend, taking its running domestic haul to nearly $315 million. Pixar's Inside Out 2, on the other hand, grossed around $7 million this weekend, pushing its record total to over $625 million. Last week, it became the top-grossing animated movie in history, both domestically and worldwide. Elsewhere, the children’s film Harold and the Crayon debuted outside the top five, with around $6 million despite a wide release. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

